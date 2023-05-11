There were many topics discussed at last night’s CNN town hall with Donald Trump, and the Left wasn’t happy with anybody during and after the event. It was a “pass the popcorn” moment for the ages.

However, there is one topic that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noticed didn’t come up, and that’s the mental capacity of one of the candidates. No, not the current president who Trump might square off against once more, but the person on the state last night:

Maybe there are many reasons Trump doesn’t get the “age question” as much and Biden does:

Maybe the fact that Trump did the town hall should answer some questions:

The Biden White House has made it clear for now that they plan to mostly continue the “basement strategy,” and everybody knows why.

