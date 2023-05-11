There were many topics discussed at last night’s CNN town hall with Donald Trump, and the Left wasn’t happy with anybody during and after the event. It was a “pass the popcorn” moment for the ages.

However, there is one topic that MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noticed didn’t come up, and that’s the mental capacity of one of the candidates. No, not the current president who Trump might square off against once more, but the person on the state last night:

CNN forgot to ask Trump the age question even though he'll be the oldest Republican nominee in history & constantly shows extreme mental weakness. On election day, Trump will be older than Biden was on the last presidential election day. But only Biden gets the age question. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 11, 2023

Maybe there are many reasons Trump doesn’t get the “age question” as much and Biden does:

Because Biden works 3 hours a day, four days a week, and can’t answer simple questions. — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) May 11, 2023

We see Trump speak on a daily basis. The other hides and can barely get through a choreographed interview. Try again. https://t.co/t9NnGvxsv8 — Tarnished (@rootofwisdom) May 11, 2023

Maybe the fact that Trump did the town hall should answer some questions:

The fact that Trump was there answered that question — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) May 11, 2023

The Biden White House has made it clear for now that they plan to mostly continue the “basement strategy,” and everybody knows why.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: