You’re all well aware that jet-set rich eco-hypocrite John Kerry, whose personal carbon footprint is Godzilla-sized but he’s not afraid to lecture everybody else about our emissions, is Biden’s “climate czar.”

So what does that entail? Is Kerry just somebody from a one-man office who goes around trying to sell everybody on shams ostensibly to save the planet from a fiery death by climate change? Well, the second part of the previous sentence is true, but he’s far from a one-man office:

Wow, John Kerry has a MASSIVE staff for a person who never required Senate confirmation via @JudicialWatch, which shows how Kerry employs 45 people!https://t.co/vWAaUH81mn pic.twitter.com/SbNEsJcLwV — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 9, 2023

There are 45 taxpayer-funded employees connected to the office of the “climate czar”?

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today that a Federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit forced the release of an organizational chart from the U.S. State Department Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, which shows that the office employs at least 45 people. Judicial Watch uncovered the record thanks to a FOIA lawsuit filed in September 2022, against the State Department for records related to travel costs, calendars, and organizational charts for the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:22-cv-02844)). The Biden agency is releasing responsive records in batches to Judicial Watch every six weeks.

There’s an “organizational chart” at the link. “Saving the planet” takes a lot of expensive bureaucracy.

Here’s the kind of “transparency” we’ve come to expect from this administration:

In response to its FOIA request filed last year for a breakdown on how Kerry’s office spent its approximate $16.5 million 2022 budget, the State Department said it could not comply with the request until April 2025.

That’s considered timely by federal government standards.

Can 45 staffers be carbon neutral? — Laura Arth (@LauraEAVA) May 9, 2023

Hey, they plant a tree or two every once in a while!

Full time grift. — Killaunext (@Killaunext) May 9, 2023

This BS can be eradicated from the budget ASAP @WhiteHouse https://t.co/7GR1q4Jlm1 — B (@surferdude1706) May 10, 2023

You have GOT to be kidding!

Every American should be REALLY pissed off that govt continually spends our money so recklessly and freely. https://t.co/glY0misv6E — Keep It Real (@JusDaFacks) May 9, 2023

👀That's A LOT of weather forecasters! https://t.co/vVjNnyB2c9 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 9, 2023

If they were being honest Kerry’s band of global warming alarmists would be called the “Unnecessary Office of Climate Fear Mongering to Further Enrich Our Cronies.”

***

