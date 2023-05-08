Today at Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House briefing and Festival of Gaslighting, Biden’s press secretary was trying to make the argument that raising the debt ceiling is the responsible thing to do (yeah, what’s more “responsible” than $32 trillion in debt and counting?).

In an attempt to make her point, Jean-Pierre offered up an analogy about paying your bills:

KJP: "If you buy a car, you are expected to pay the monthly payment…It's that simple." pic.twitter.com/UBjaxesvJG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2023

Is that so?

How about graduate students who take out student loans? https://t.co/TGDAbuotRm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2023

That would have been a great follow-up question.

What if they're driving a 2007 B.A. in Basketweaving from UCLA? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 8, 2023

Before you buy a car, you first agree upon the price of the car and the payments. — matt dooley (@mdooley) May 8, 2023

Wow, it was so helpful for Jean-Pierre to explain why individuals should be responsible for the debt they incurred!

Hey @KJP46 @PressSec by this same logic, I am assuming you feel the same way about student loans? https://t.co/AhMgXqdnqj — Traci Parker (@traciparker01) May 8, 2023

If you take a student loan, you are expected to pay the monthly payment…It's that simple. https://t.co/YCIyP3Ba81 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) May 8, 2023

Now do student loans! — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) May 8, 2023

If you take out a student loan…. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 8, 2023

Additionally, Jean-Pierre compares raising the debt ceiling to making a monthly house payment but a better analogy would be if you bought a mansion every 24 hours and just expected the bank to keep loaning you money for more houses.

***

Related:

D’OH! Associated Press accidentally debunked KJP just minutes after her whopper about mass shootings

Karine Jean-Pierre says the ‘ineffective’ border wall ‘can’t even withstand heavy winds’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: