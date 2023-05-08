Today at Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House briefing and Festival of Gaslighting, Biden’s press secretary was trying to make the argument that raising the debt ceiling is the responsible thing to do (yeah, what’s more “responsible” than $32 trillion in debt and counting?).

In an attempt to make her point, Jean-Pierre offered up an analogy about paying your bills:

Is that so?

That would have been a great follow-up question.

Wow, it was so helpful for Jean-Pierre to explain why individuals should be responsible for the debt they incurred!

Additionally, Jean-Pierre compares raising the debt ceiling to making a monthly house payment but a better analogy would be if you bought a mansion every 24 hours and just expected the bank to keep loaning you money for more houses.

