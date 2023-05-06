Earlier this week we told you about reports that an FBI whistleblower had come forward saying a document exists that proves then-Vice President Biden took money from a foreign national:

Today's cover: FBI tip that allegedly puts Biden at center of ‘criminal scheme’ sends sleuths around the world https://t.co/ulsFGI3yjt pic.twitter.com/GXeLLjKTE5 — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2023

From the New York Post:

A whistleblower tip about a document allegedly putting President Biden at the center of a bribery scheme triggered a guessing game across Washington Wednesday — as journalists and politicians pored over Biden’s extensive history of interactions with his family’s overseas business associates. Biden, 80, regularly met with his son Hunter and brother James’ international connections during and after his eight-year vice presidency, including citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine. However, the tip pertains to alleged wrongdoing by President Biden, a source said, meaning that it may not necessarily involve figures linked to his relatives. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed the whistleblower information Wednesday, saying the tip involves “an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

All that is based on a whistleblower claim, and if the current president was a Republican the media would be splashing the whistleblower’s allegation all over their front pages as if it’s a fact.

However, it’s “D”ifferent right now, and instead the media is reporting Republicans doing some pouncing.

The Washington Post’s “fact-check” takes a similar approach:

New #FactChecker –> Unraveling the GOP mystery allegation against Biden https://t.co/5UKuNkqC2q — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 6, 2023

The “GOP mystery allegation” would no doubt be “whistleblower bombshell” if it was about Trump.

Fact check GOP lawmakers have NOT alleged any such thing.

They have a whistleblower who has made those allegations.

It should be the top priority of every federal law enforcement agency we have to find out if our president has taken bribes from foreign nations. — Mallen2022 (@A2100Michael) May 6, 2023

It's not a GOP allegation. It's an FBI whistleblower in our federal government. https://t.co/guKxPaPBBH — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 6, 2023

Eventually the whistleblower was mentioned:

What’s been requested? Grassley, ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on May 3 sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that they had obtained information through “whistleblower disclosures” that somewhere in the bowels of bureaucracy exists “an unclassified FD-1023 form” that alleges Biden, as vice president, received money from a foreign national in exchange for favorable policy decisions. They said the document included “a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

Community Note requested:

Donald Trump was once impeached over something Joe Biden did. But yes, its all a "mystery allegation" that Joe Biden is facing. Have fun trying to explain why the community notes on this tweet will somehow be wrong — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) May 6, 2023

You're going to get shafted by @CommunityNotes again. — V. (@Bielsabub) May 6, 2023

Actual “journalists” would dig in, investigate and see how much there is to the story, but instead most will just report how the Republicans are pouncing again.

Do you just enjoy spending your Saturdays getting bodied by @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/opSF8J875i — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 6, 2023

Naturally the media’s making this more “mysterious” than it really is (and we all know why):

There is nothing to unravel Congress asked for the evidence. They have a right to see it. Once we have the evidence then we can make further comments. If Biden blocks that evidence, however… That itself may be impeachable. https://t.co/bK2ATaej9V — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 6, 2023

If the document exists and the Biden WH suddenly classifies it then we’ll know.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: