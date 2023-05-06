Earlier this week we told you about reports that an FBI whistleblower had come forward saying a document exists that proves then-Vice President Biden took money from a foreign national:

From the New York Post:

A whistleblower tip about a document allegedly putting President Biden at the center of a bribery scheme triggered a guessing game across Washington Wednesday — as journalists and politicians pored over Biden’s extensive history of interactions with his family’s overseas business associates.

Biden, 80, regularly met with his son Hunter and brother James’ international connections during and after his eight-year vice presidency, including citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine.

However, the tip pertains to alleged wrongdoing by President Biden, a source said, meaning that it may not necessarily involve figures linked to his relatives.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) revealed the whistleblower information Wednesday, saying the tip involves “an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

All that is based on a whistleblower claim, and if the current president was a Republican the media would be splashing the whistleblower’s allegation all over their front pages as if it’s a fact.

However, it’s “D”ifferent right now, and instead the media is reporting Republicans doing some pouncing.

The Washington Post’s “fact-check” takes a similar approach:

The “GOP mystery allegation” would no doubt be “whistleblower bombshell” if it was about Trump.

Eventually the whistleblower was mentioned:

What’s been requested?

Grassley, ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on May 3 sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that they had obtained information through “whistleblower disclosures” that somewhere in the bowels of bureaucracy exists “an unclassified FD-1023 form” that alleges Biden, as vice president, received money from a foreign national in exchange for favorable policy decisions. They said the document included “a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.”

Community Note requested:

Actual “journalists” would dig in, investigate and see how much there is to the story, but instead most will just report how the Republicans are pouncing again.

Naturally the media’s making this more “mysterious” than it really is (and we all know why):

If the document exists and the Biden WH suddenly classifies it then we’ll know.

