Yesterday President Biden recorded a mostly softball interview with MSNBC (that Biden earlier in the day referred to as a “major press conference”).

During the interview, Biden had high praise for himself:

First of all, politicians with decades of “experience” are why the country is in such rough shape (and somehow they usually end up quite wealthy). But NBC News doesn’t seem to have a problem with allowing Biden to not only do his own performance evaluation but pass it on to the rest of us.

Biden also said he’s been “effective,” and if his goal was to open the southern border and make inflation and gas prices higher then we don’t disagree.

Biden calling himself “honorable” reminds us of what Margaret Thatcher said about being a lady: “Being powerful is like being a lady — If you have to tell everybody you are, you aren’t.”

And that’s just a partial list.

Right!?

