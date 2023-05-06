Yesterday President Biden recorded a mostly softball interview with MSNBC (that Biden earlier in the day referred to as a “major press conference”).

During the interview, Biden had high praise for himself:

“I’ve acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people,” President Biden said. “I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as effective.” https://t.co/ZRhltku5Au — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 6, 2023

First of all, politicians with decades of “experience” are why the country is in such rough shape (and somehow they usually end up quite wealthy). But NBC News doesn’t seem to have a problem with allowing Biden to not only do his own performance evaluation but pass it on to the rest of us.

Misinformation alert! He is not knowledgeable or honest. https://t.co/wEnQU5KOUo — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) May 6, 2023

Biden also said he’s been “effective,” and if his goal was to open the southern border and make inflation and gas prices higher then we don’t disagree.

The man is a legend in his own mind. https://t.co/65yPwYeHXt — Margaret (@Margare23948121) May 6, 2023

Biden calling himself “honorable” reminds us of what Margaret Thatcher said about being a lady: “Being powerful is like being a lady — If you have to tell everybody you are, you aren’t.”

"HONORABLE" Really?!?

• ended Keystone pipeline day 1

• opened BORDERS to 6.3mil illegals

• Mandatory vaccinations

• Never visited Palestine OH

• Support Trans in women's sports

• Hiring based on skin color

• Letting US dollar fail

• Turning your BACK on g-daughter! https://t.co/GSL4R8LCEt — SoCal☘️𝕀𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕙 Gal (@SoCalEdgyGal) May 6, 2023

And that’s just a partial list.

And also humble, apparently. — Kelly Igel (@KellyIgel) May 6, 2023

Right!?

***

