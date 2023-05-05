As you know, the southern border is so “secure” that President Biden is sending about 1,500 troops to assist with the increased influx (via Townhall’s Julio Rosas):

The Biden administration is sending 1,500 active duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the anticipated surge in illegal crossings once Title 42 is no longer in place. While active duty troops have been sent to the southern border in the past to address surges, the troops being sent today will not be focused on deterrence, rather strictly in an administrative capacity. The service members will be armed for self-defense only. “At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Austin approved a temporary Department of Defense (DoD) increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel to supplement U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) efforts on the U.S. Southwest Border,” said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to take the “all is well we just need more money” approach:

On the ground in McAllen today, I saw the incredible work of @CBP. I know we are facing a challenge. I am fighting for more resources, funding, and staffing so that our agents can continue to perform their critical law enforcement missions. pic.twitter.com/gGHdWcIpeS — Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (@SecMayorkas) May 5, 2023

Lara Logan put Mayorkas’ gaslighting into its proper perspective:

It is not a “challenge”. It is an open border & you and your open border ideologues opened it. Intentionally. Wake up America. Your country & your sovereignty are being obliterated. It is exhausting trying to get people to see past politics to the truth. https://t.co/xCPUyWPQHp — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 5, 2023

Adding to the insanity is the fact that this horrible mess has been created intentionally and Mayorkas has never apologized for helping spread the lie about Border Patrol agents “whipping” migrants.

The population is wholly ignorant — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) May 5, 2023

And the media is complicit because of their incredible level of dishonesty in reporting.

