DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Kamala Hits Five States Because Apparently Losing to Trump Once Wasn’t Embarrassing Enough

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 12:20 PM
Advertisement
Kamala Hits Five States Because Apparently Losing to Trump Once Wasn’t Embarrassing Enough
David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Oh, she's definitely running.

Advertisement

It worked so well last time she campaigned. Democrats should definitely keep this up!

The best case scenario for Republicans, actually.

That's the best question. 

Maybe she's stopped drinking (allegedly).

Recommended
Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist Grateful Calvin NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs Just Mindy
Advertisement

She sure did. Bigly!

Guess we're now going to have a BRAT girl winter? BRAT girl summer didn't go so well for Democrats.

Yes, Democrats are indeed, awful.

See? There is a  little bit of good in everything.

Gavin is being boxed out.

Advertisement

Noted.

Literally zero.

Get your popcorn.

Heaven help us.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | NEVADA | WISCONSIN

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist

Answer the Question! Allie Beth Stuckey Simply Obliterates Feminist 'Women's Rights' Activist

Grateful Calvin
NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs

NBC’s ‘Today’ Show Spends 90 Seconds Harassing Chick-Fil-A CEO Over His Family’s Christian Beliefs

Just Mindy
Defiant CNN Releases Video Vowing to Continue 'Following the Facts' and Immediately Gets Dragged

Defiant CNN Releases Video Vowing to Continue 'Following the Facts' and Immediately Gets Dragged

Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos