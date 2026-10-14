Kamala Hits Five States Because Apparently Losing to Trump Once Wasn’t Embarrassing Enough

Oh, she's definitely running.

Inbox: Kamala Harris headed to Nevada, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and Georgia starting next week. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 14, 2026

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It worked so well last time she campaigned. Democrats should definitely keep this up!

Harris is obviously running in 2028 and the idea that she won't is mostly wishcasting from people who don't want her as the nominee. Being President is sooooo appealing. She has the most straightforward shot through the primary and at least 50-50 in the general. So why not? — Political Election Projections (@tencor_7144) October 14, 2026

The best case scenario for Republicans, actually.

She’s running!!!! — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) October 14, 2026

Is this something Democrats wanted? If so, why? — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 14, 2026

That's the best question.

@ChrisCillizza They’re unburdened by what has been — Brass Tackman (@BrassTackman) October 14, 2026

@ChrisCillizza She couldn’t give an effective interview during the campaign. Dems just can’t afford that again — Doug (@StrategicWin5) October 14, 2026

Maybe she's stopped drinking (allegedly).

@ChrisCillizza Mind boggling. She’s run for president twice and lost twice. She lost to Donald Trump. 😩😩😩😩😩 — WGDIII (@WGDthird) October 14, 2026

She sure did. Bigly!

@ChrisCillizza They are trying to blow it I guess — Chris B (@cbrocksells) October 14, 2026

@ChrisCillizza Because she's brat, remember? — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) October 14, 2026

Guess we're now going to have a BRAT girl winter? BRAT girl summer didn't go so well for Democrats.

@ChrisCillizza It’s so pathetic. The people run ing on both sides is so bad. D’s should be sweeping. They won’t. Horrendous candidates. Truth is that’s who they are. — Robert Smith (@RSmithInc) October 14, 2026

Yes, Democrats are indeed, awful.

Folks… — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 14, 2026

@daveweigel I guess the silver lining is that this means Gavin Newson will not run — Peter D. Carter (@Peter_D_Carter) October 14, 2026

See? There is a little bit of good in everything.

The podcast bros are making a Kamala cardboard cut out as we speak https://t.co/mdDg9nUJX5 — D (@dilemmv) October 14, 2026

By the way, I don't see @GavinNewsom invited on the trail with most of the folks @KamalaHarris will be campaigning with. 🤭 — lindsay 🙈🏳️‍🌈 (@virtueemoir29) October 14, 2026

Gavin is being boxed out.

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She's running... https://t.co/wk8o2BbrZV — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 14, 2026

Noted.

@AlexThomp It is excellent new for the Republicans in those states. Please let Kamala keep talking. — Just a Guy (@ahpxey) October 14, 2026

@AlexThomp She has no self awareness. — Livia Zito (@LiviaZito) October 14, 2026

Literally zero.

@AlexThomp Is the RNC sending her? — Dog Playing Piano (@DogPlayingPiano) October 14, 2026

@AlexThomp @mkhammer Oh, good! Thus should be fun watching the cackling drunk hyena torpedo Dem candidates by reminding voters why they should NOT vote for Dumocrats! 🤣 — Tom Johnson🇺🇸 (@TomJohn15394888) October 14, 2026

Get your popcorn.

@AlexThomp Let the cackling begin. — Cracker McCracker Face 🟧 2A A16 and 10.2K others (@McCrackerface) October 14, 2026

Heaven help us.

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