President Biden and his entire administration (along with the Democrats) are the masters of projection, and today Biden’s plea to Republicans to allow him to continue unchecked spending that’s created insurmountable debt is yet another example of that:

BIDEN: "We're not a deadbeat nation" pic.twitter.com/TseVB7O2xC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 5, 2023

That’s hilariously shameless coming from the father of a guy who’s trying to get out of child support while the president himself pretends he doesn’t have a seventh grandchild.

President Biden’s failure to acknowledge his seventh grandchild — who was born out of wedlock — was questioned at a White House press briefing Tuesday, a day after first son Hunter Biden appeared in court trying to reduce his child support payments to 4-year-old Navy Joan Roberts. “I wanted to ask about the trial going on in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support,” the Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin said. “Are the president and first lady monitoring that and how come they haven’t acknowledged the seventh grandchild?” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre quickly shut down the line of questioning, saying: “I’m not gonna speak to that from here.”

These people have zero shame.

Does anyone find this very ironic given what Hunter Biden is going thru right now????? https://t.co/96D6yWVn3s — Ryan (@FlyRyGuyFly) May 5, 2023

Very.

<Hunter Biden swivels around in his chair>#NavyJonesBiden — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 5, 2023

But my son is a deadbeat Dad. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 5, 2023

We aren't deadbeat, you are. — HeatherJane (@HeathrJane) May 5, 2023

Additionally, $32 trillion in debt and climbing sounds pretty “deadbeat” to us.

