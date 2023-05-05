CNN had former CIA director, Secretary of Defense and congressman Leon Panetta on to discuss Russia’s claim that Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin via a drone attack.

Panetta sensed a “false flag” operation from Russia:

The Kremlin’s drone claims “smell like a false flag.” Former CIA Director Leon Panetta joins The Lead pic.twitter.com/sXnDjKJjpR — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) May 3, 2023

However, it’s important to keep in mind that Panetta is among those whose track record on “disinformation” claims isn’t all that great:

Did he sign the hunter laptop letter? — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) May 5, 2023

Why, yes he did! Panetta signed the infamous “Hunter Biden laptop stories are likely a Russian disinformation campaign” letter:

So naturally CNN keeps having Panetta (and others) back in spite of the fact that the letter was BS invented for Biden to reference during a presidential debate shortly before the 2020 election.

Maybe @jaketapper and Panetta could coordinate a letter signed by 50 former Intel officers to express this idea. — Marlies “ne plus ultra” Koekkler (@koekkler) May 5, 2023

Yeah…he thought the same about Hunter's Laptop …(?) — GuttChek (@GuttChek) May 3, 2023

Leon signed a letter about a laptop that was already in FBI hands and copies of pictures and emails were spread across the internet as Russia disinformation. He has zero credibility on this. — mike (@Dr_Monster_Mike) May 5, 2023

The lib news media outlets just keep having these same people on and presenting them as “experts” instead of political activists pushing Dem agendas.

@jaketapper mocks those who question election irregularities while he takes seriously a clown who said Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation. LOL. https://t.co/UC0GSJFYZ8 — TexasTee (@TexasTee77) May 5, 2023

The problem with signing a letter expressly written to give political cover to Joe Biden is you have no credibility left when you need or want it. https://t.co/ffJX47HVsr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 5, 2023

The only credibility the people who signed that letter have left is with the lefty media.

