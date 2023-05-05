CNN had former CIA director, Secretary of Defense and congressman Leon Panetta on to discuss Russia’s claim that Ukraine tried to assassinate Vladimir Putin via a drone attack.

Panetta sensed a “false flag” operation from Russia:

However, it’s important to keep in mind that Panetta is among those whose track record on “disinformation” claims isn’t all that great:

Why, yes he did! Panetta signed the infamous “Hunter Biden laptop stories are likely a Russian disinformation campaign” letter:

So naturally CNN keeps having Panetta (and others) back in spite of the fact that the letter was BS invented for Biden to reference during a presidential debate shortly before the 2020 election.

The lib news media outlets just keep having these same people on and presenting them as “experts” instead of political activists pushing Dem agendas.

The only credibility the people who signed that letter have left is with the lefty media.

