We have a Bud Light self-inflicted disaster update!

The latest attempt by the company CEO to recover seems to be a bit of blame-shifting:

BREAKING NEWS: CEO distances Anheuser-Busch from Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney controversy: 'Not a formal campaignhttps://t.co/HUpvYfvG6P — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 4, 2023

Anheuser-Busch’s CEO is blaming the debacle on an “outside agency.”

From the Daily Mail:

The CEO of Anheuser-Busch has unceremoniously disowned the disastrous Dylan Mulvaney stunt – insisting it was ‘not a campaign’ as a letter to retailers says it was ‘just one can’. Global boss Michel Doukeris addressed the mass backlash over working with trans influencer Mulvaney, 26, for the first time in an earnings call with investors on Thursday. Doukeris told investors there is ‘misinformation’ spreading on social media about the company’s team-up with Mulvaney, according to Fox Business.

[…]

‘In reality, the Bud Light can posted by a social media influencer that sparked all the conversation was provided by an outside agency without Anheuser-Busch management awareness or approval. ‘Since that time, the lack of oversight and control over marketing decisions has been addressed and a new VP of Bud Light marketing has been announced.’

The spin is so dizzying it’s amazing they can backpedal that fast without falling down.

The Anheuser-Busch CEO appears to be trying not to anger either side, which isn’t likely to go over well with either side.

***

