As we told you yesterday, sales of Bud Light are reportedly down more than 25 percent since Dylan Mulvaney’s endorsement, and the sales drop seems to be accelerating:

In the week that ended April 22, the brand’s in-store sales plummeted more than 26%, according to figures reported by Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut-based firm that specializes in the alcoholic beverage industry.

And the decline is only accelerating. The week before, sales dropped by 21%. The week before that, it was 11%.

This has certainly caught the attention of other corporations, and the one we’ll take a closer look at is another beverage company.

Matthew Foldi took a look at a different corporation for an indication of what effect Bud Light’s self-inflicted misery has likely had on much of the corporate world:

“Woke Coke”? LOL.

Of course, Coca-Cola as a company is already complying with much of what’s been demanded:

This all “provides an interesting look into the DEI industrial complex”:

Anheuser-Busch is finding that out the hard way.

The number of companies caving to activists while spitting in the face of their customer base should start to decline — salute to Bud Light’s suspended marketing genius.

