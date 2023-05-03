Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana increases his “national treasure” status on a nearly daily basis, and this week he had a chance to one of the Biden administration’s “Church of Climate Change” alarmists from the Energy Department.

Watch as Sen. Kennedy practically resorts to pulling teeth to get Biden’s deputy energy secretary to answer a question about how much of a temperature change $50 trillion in spending would buy the world:

Biden Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk can't, or won't, say how spending $50 trillion in taxpayer dollars will reduce global temperatures pic.twitter.com/GSbPtJVon3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2023

Of course, there’s a good reason that question can’t be answered, and Kennedy knows it:

Because it can't and won't. https://t.co/XlXIGF4ovE — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 3, 2023

Because it won’t. It’s a scam — Joe Wallin (@joewallin) May 3, 2023

Anybody who’s been paying attention knows what that’s really all about:

But the green donor base will get very rich, and that’s all that matters for them — ‘Sota Husker (@HuskerInSota) May 3, 2023

Bingo.

This. Right here. They have no idea and they want to spend our money on their fever dream to enrich themselves. https://t.co/irTc3xIpyH — Gary Boddicker (@gboddicker) May 3, 2023

The Democrats can’t solve homelessness, but they think 50 trillion will solve weather… https://t.co/cu4G07MExU — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 3, 2023

He was able to show how it would directly benefit tons of Leftist green energy grifts https://t.co/KTElXshV4O — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 3, 2023

All while the wealthy climate change alarmists continue to fly on their private jets while working to ban your lawnmower and gas stove.

***

