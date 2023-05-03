Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana increases his “national treasure” status on a nearly daily basis, and this week he had a chance to one of the Biden administration’s “Church of Climate Change” alarmists from the Energy Department.

Watch as Sen. Kennedy practically resorts to pulling teeth to get Biden’s deputy energy secretary to answer a question about how much of a temperature change $50 trillion in spending would buy the world:

Of course, there’s a good reason that question can’t be answered, and Kennedy knows it:

Anybody who’s been paying attention knows what that’s really all about:

Bingo.

All while the wealthy climate change alarmists continue to fly on their private jets while working to ban your lawnmower and gas stove.

