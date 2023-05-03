Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held another Festival of Gaslighting at the White House today and once again here’s how many true statements she made to the gathered reporters:

Jean-Pierre was asked about more Americans sliding into debt, and of course that caused KJP to slide into gaslight mode yet again:

“He’s [Biden] put lowering costs for Americans a top priority.”

KJP meant to say raising costs, right? Because that’s what this administration has done.

Yes she is.

“Out of touch with reality” is apparently a job requirement to work in this administration.

Of course Jean-Pierre blamed “MAGA Republicans” for the non-utopian parts of the economy (which is basically all of it):

Simply shameless.

