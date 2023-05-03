Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held another Festival of Gaslighting at the White House today and once again here’s how many true statements she made to the gathered reporters:

Jean-Pierre was asked about more Americans sliding into debt, and of course that caused KJP to slide into gaslight mode yet again:

Reporter: What does this administration have to working families who have already slid into debt over rising inflation and who are now going to be paying more? KJP: Joe Biden is a president who has put lowering costs for Americans as a top priority. pic.twitter.com/HonecbuK0l — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 3, 2023

“He’s [Biden] put lowering costs for Americans a top priority.”

KJP meant to say raising costs, right? Because that’s what this administration has done.

Yes she is.

If lowering costs is Biden's top priority, he's failing miserably. pic.twitter.com/MhEiEJ7Kq2 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 3, 2023

🤡 In over her head and out of touch with reality. https://t.co/HiOeproIo8 — Amy_Sunshine (@OnlyAmy24) May 3, 2023

“Out of touch with reality” is apparently a job requirement to work in this administration.

For the sake of all that’s holy @POTUS, stop trying to help us!! https://t.co/mcvPpfsRCe — Cathy aka Gap ⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@cathypro2) May 3, 2023

Of course Jean-Pierre blamed “MAGA Republicans” for the non-utopian parts of the economy (which is basically all of it):

KJP: "We were able to lower gas prices…we'll continue to do that…let's not forget…what we've done…MAGA Republicans, they have doing the opposite!" "They're gutting programs that are lowering costs." pic.twitter.com/bTsFoiPmZE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 3, 2023

Simply shameless.

