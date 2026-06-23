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John Cornyn Credits US’ Traditionally Welcoming Immigration System for Successful Soccer Team

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

We've had a lot of fun following European tourists as they travel the United States to attend World Cup games. They're finding America to be a very welcoming place. Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn says that the United States used to have a welcoming immigration system, and it was responsible for the U.S. having a successful soccer team in the World Cup.

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Cornyn cites an opinion piece by The Wall Street Journal editorial board, which notes:

As our friend Stuart Anderson noted in a recent piece for Reason magazine, “hiring athletic talent from around the world has enhanced the quality of play and attracted more fans domestically and internationally” for U.S. soccer and other professional sports. America’s World Cup men’s team shows again how bringing in foreign talent can be a win for the individuals and for the country.

No one's opposed to bringing in foreign talent, emphasis on the word "talent." It's sneaking across the Southern border to collect welfare benefits and maybe have an anchor baby that we oppose.

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No one in America cares about the World Cup. 

America still has a welcoming immigration system if you go through the legal channels.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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