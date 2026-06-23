John Cornyn Credits US’ Traditionally Welcoming Immigration System for Successful Soccer Team

We've had a lot of fun following European tourists as they travel the United States to attend World Cup games. They're finding America to be a very welcoming place. Outgoing Sen. John Cornyn says that the United States used to have a welcoming immigration system, and it was responsible for the U.S. having a successful soccer team in the World Cup.

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The success of the U.S. men’s national soccer team in this year’s World Cup is the product in part of America’s historically welcoming immigration system. https://t.co/KdYiA6IuLS via @WSJopinion — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 23, 2026

Cornyn cites an opinion piece by The Wall Street Journal editorial board, which notes:

As our friend Stuart Anderson noted in a recent piece for Reason magazine, “hiring athletic talent from around the world has enhanced the quality of play and attracted more fans domestically and internationally” for U.S. soccer and other professional sports. America’s World Cup men’s team shows again how bringing in foreign talent can be a win for the individuals and for the country.

No one's opposed to bringing in foreign talent, emphasis on the word "talent." It's sneaking across the Southern border to collect welfare benefits and maybe have an anchor baby that we oppose.

How many of the current players are a product of illegal immigration?

Why do you continue to conflate illegal entry and immigration following the rules? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) June 23, 2026

Your idea of welcome is amnesty that represents immigration at a level unheard-of in US history. A lack of discernment that explains why you were voted out — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) June 23, 2026

Oh, you conflating dunce of a troll. Counting down the days until you are finally gone. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 23, 2026

If you want to come here, abide by our laws, adapt to our culture AND WORK, welcome.



Americans aren't complaining about soccer stars. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) June 23, 2026

I would rather have a country than a winning soccer team. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 23, 2026

They are mercenaries. We don't care but don't twist it into some kind of weird thing that backs up your Democrat party ideals. No wonder the Republicans gave you the boot. — Trunk Monkey (@C4ndide) June 23, 2026

I will take a losing soccer team over open borders and amnesty. — Anna M. (@AnnaGilpin) June 23, 2026

I would give up all sports for eternity to remigrate all illegal immigrants — John-Jacob Jingleheimer Smith (@Kihr____) June 23, 2026

I’d be happier with a worse soccer team but lower crime and fraud — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) June 23, 2026

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You’re too old to understand the difference between what was allowed to happen with open borders and winning two games in a sports tournament.



This is why Texans fired you. — Wolfram Gauglitz (@gauglitz) June 23, 2026

Whoever on your staff who wrote this tone deaf post is why you just lost an election. — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) June 23, 2026

I would gladly see America place last in every World Cup until the end of time, if that means we can get the third world out of here. — A Goat (@GoatIsTalking) June 23, 2026

No one in America cares about the World Cup.

America still has a welcoming immigration system if you go through the legal channels.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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