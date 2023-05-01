Under Biden we’ve got bank collapses, persistently high inflation and gas prices, people pouring illegally across the southern border and China flying spy balloons over the entire country. That’s why it makes perfect sense that Hillary Clinton would want to put more focus on… Donald Trump:

Donald Trump promised he'd reduce the national debt. It may shock you to learn that he lied.https://t.co/dQz0gSxusF pic.twitter.com/xKws5uwZ41 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 1, 2023

For some reason Hillary’s graph stops at the end of Trump’s presidency so here’s the rest:

We hope that helps complete the picture, Hillary.

Crazy, annoying old lady who won't just go away tries to pretend there wasn't insane pandemic spending and a correlating shutdown of the US economy during Trump's term. And there are just enough stupid Americans to cheer her on.https://t.co/ekqdc4JJnK — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 1, 2023

Then the Biden White House has the audacity to claim jobs restored after the shutdowns ended as “jobs created.” The disingenuousness is off the charts and of course Clinton is happy to play along.

More Hillary BS: Trump said it would take all 8 years for his plan to reduce the national debt to work. When Biden seized power, he reversed all of Trump's economic plans – and we got Biden's raging inflation, open borders, runaway crime. And $6TRILLION more in debt! https://t.co/ZCq34zHoLH — Douglas Reimann (@dgvreiman) May 1, 2023

Dems would rather talk about Trump than focus on the dumpster fire that is the Biden administration.

I guess that whole “pandemic” thing escaped your notice? 🤪 — HatefulDocBrett (@BadDocBrett) May 1, 2023

In the spirit of bipartisanship, we’d like to actually compliment Hillary Clinton for one thing, because the national debt never went up one penny when she was president.

