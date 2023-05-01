Under Biden we’ve got bank collapses, persistently high inflation and gas prices, people pouring illegally across the southern border and China flying spy balloons over the entire country. That’s why it makes perfect sense that Hillary Clinton would want to put more focus on… Donald Trump:

For some reason Hillary’s graph stops at the end of Trump’s presidency so here’s the rest:

We hope that helps complete the picture, Hillary.

Then the Biden White House has the audacity to claim jobs restored after the shutdowns ended as “jobs created.” The disingenuousness is off the charts and of course Clinton is happy to play along.

Dems would rather talk about Trump than focus on the dumpster fire that is the Biden administration.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, we’d like to actually compliment Hillary Clinton for one thing, because the national debt never went up one penny when she was president.

