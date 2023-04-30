The mainstream media is going to skip over some important details in reports about a shooting in Texas this week:

Five people are dead after being shot in a Texas home by a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle in a horrific series of “execution style” shootings, police said. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, identified by the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. The FBI’s Houston Field Office said it is assisting in the ongoing search. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and assigned a $5 million bond. He is believed to have fled the county and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Democrats will blame the gun and a lack of certain laws, but Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports that part of the problem is that existing laws aren’t being enforced:

NEW: Per ICE source, Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican national who police who say fatally shot 5 of his neighbors in TX, is in the U.S. illegally. I’m told he’s been previously deported, has “multiple” illegal re-entries on his record, and was last encountered by ICE in 2016. pic.twitter.com/JX40Pj0mc7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023

I reached out to ICE early this morning for a comment/statement, and have received no response so far. I will update if & when I do. Oropesa remains on the run. https://t.co/8DEcXSTQOt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023

So the killer was reportedly in the country illegally multiple times, which means he illegally had a gun, and yet the Left will claim more laws could have prevented this? What a surprise.

NEW: Per a second DHS source, Oropesa was deported five times between 2009-2016. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 30, 2023

According to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the border is totally secure.

Woah. This is horrible. So we don’t even know when he last entered the country? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 30, 2023

We're thinking 4 firearms ago since that is how many he acquired illegally. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 30, 2023

The Dems keep wanting “more laws” when these tragic situations could be reduced if they’d only support enforcing the existing ones.

So … it was illegal for him because he was not a legal citizen to have any firearm. — El Oso (aka:Griz) (@mrgrizbear1) April 30, 2023

For the politicians on the left, what gun law would have prevented this shooting? Ill wait. https://t.co/nX5yQ8Whsj — Mike (@fuctmind) April 30, 2023

Can somebody at least ask DHS Secretary Mayorkas to justify his “the border is secure” BS at this point?

If @JoeBiden did his job to secure our border and protect Americans, innocent lives would not have been lost. What's it going to take for Biden to give a damn and do his job? https://t.co/8M2VYY6Nak — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2023

Biden's border crisis is deadly. Illegal aliens committing violent crimes is infuriating to citizens and PURELY the result of purposeful gov't policy. https://t.co/XLkcdDe52Y — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 30, 2023

Remember all the leftist loons who, when this story first broke, screamed to take away our guns? I do! https://t.co/QuhXzIyxix — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 30, 2023

There should be a law against illegally entering the U.S. and illegally acquiring firearms… oh, wait…

