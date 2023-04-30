The mainstream media is going to skip over some important details in reports about a shooting in Texas this week:

Five people are dead after being shot in a Texas home by a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle in a horrific series of “execution style” shootings, police said.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, identified by the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. The FBI’s Houston Field Office said it is assisting in the ongoing search.

A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and assigned a $5 million bond. He is believed to have fled the county and is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Democrats will blame the gun and a lack of certain laws, but Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports that part of the problem is that existing laws aren’t being enforced:

So the killer was reportedly in the country illegally multiple times, which means he illegally had a gun, and yet the Left will claim more laws could have prevented this? What a surprise.

According to DHS Secretary Mayorkas, the border is totally secure.

The Dems keep wanting “more laws” when these tragic situations could be reduced if they’d only support enforcing the existing ones.

Can somebody at least ask DHS Secretary Mayorkas to justify his “the border is secure” BS at this point?

There should be a law against illegally entering the U.S. and illegally acquiring firearms… oh, wait…

