This week Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was quoted in a Wall Street Journal article. In his remarks, Alito said that he has a good idea who the Dobbs leaker was but not enough proof to take it any further at this point. Also, Alito says that the theory of the leaker being a conservative was insane and this is the reason:

A few pundits on the left speculated that the leaker might have been a conservative attempting to lock in the five-justice majority and overturn the constitutional right to abortion. “That’s infuriating to me,” Justice Alito says of the theory. “Look, this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.”

Alito also said this about a “concerted attack on the Court” and “individual members” (all conservative justices):

But as the court has grown more conservative in recent years, the left has stepped up the attacks on the court’s “legitimacy,” including character assassination of individual justices, with little objection from mainstream Democrats and plenty of help from the media. Justice Alito says “this type of concerted attack on the court and on individual justices” is “new during my lifetime. . . . We are being hammered daily, and I think quite unfairly in a lot of instances. And nobody, practically nobody, is defending us. The idea has always been that judges are not supposed to respond to criticisms, but if the courts are being unfairly attacked, the organized bar will come to their defense.” Instead, “if anything, they’ve participated to some degree in these attacks.”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think that Alito’s comments are unwarranted and out of line:

Can someone explain why Supreme Court justices, who allegedly are so dedicated to an appearance of impartiality that they force themselves keep this face 😐 throughout the State of the Union are also going to the media to say stuff like this: https://t.co/oolceCFl6m — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2023

Unhinged leftists target conservative justices and even threaten their lives and one of them saying that level of toxicity is bad for the Republic is “stuff like this” to AOC.

Let’s assume for a moment that rage mobs had been descending on liberal justices’ homes and threatening their lives. Would Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet have been remotely the same? Of course not.

Alito: We’re being attacked.

You: Shut up and take it. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) April 29, 2023

Stop inciting violence on judges — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 29, 2023

Y’all tried to destroy both Thomas and Kavanaugh’s entire lives and what you did to Kava was so evil it’s frightening. And you’re whining that Alito is calling you guys out for your nonstop bullsh*t and harassment? TFB. Chew on it harder and cry while you do. https://t.co/Pdamcbea3p — AmooAmy (@Amyisthebomb) April 29, 2023

Yes. People, even Supreme Court justices, don't like being lied about by Democrat hacks. https://t.co/Gk9Uhu1S7b — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 29, 2023

AOC: Oh, stop complaining!

Exact same person who claims that criticism from the Right literally puts her life in danger pretends that SCOTUS justices (who were targets of recent assassination attempts) are somehow above noticing the same behavior from the Left. https://t.co/mIvtL6Fso4 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 29, 2023

Weird how that works, right?

What AOC and other influential progressives are attempting to do to the Court is despicable and hypocritical. https://t.co/LkZ3w1qWk1 — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) April 29, 2023

“Despicable” and “hypocritical” are their middle names.

