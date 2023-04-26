Vice President Kamala Harris strikes again!

This might be her most “WTF” quote of all time in the continuing “Veep Thoughts” drama:

Did that ring any bells?

Perfect.

The significance of the passage of time hasn’t had much of an impact on Harris’ oratory skills.

And sure enough with this administration, nothing makes sense.

