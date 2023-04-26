Vice President Kamala Harris strikes again!

This might be her most “WTF” quote of all time in the continuing “Veep Thoughts” drama:

VP HARRIS: "I think it's very important […] for us at every moment in time & certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist & are present & to be able to contextualize it — to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment — as it relates not only… pic.twitter.com/rGukASSxgc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2023

Word salad from Kamala: "I think it's very important…for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/O2lXHByRdr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2023

Kamala Harris is somehow worse at public speaking than Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TUEo1xZKhu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2023

Did that ring any bells?

If you sent me the transcript of this and asked me where it’s from I would have bet my entire life savings it was a Michael Scott quote — Tyler (@thehart_oftx) April 26, 2023

Perfect.

Every Kamala speech somehow sounds like the most brutally boring corporate HR seminar imaginable https://t.co/rflH4qpnrz — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 26, 2023

The significance of the passage of time hasn’t had much of an impact on Harris’ oratory skills.

Deep Thoughts … by Jane Handy https://t.co/Wa3R1lcM3u — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 26, 2023

Me trying to explain to my 7 year old niece the life lessons in “Back To the Future” pic.twitter.com/4i33oS90xR — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 26, 2023

I just can not believe 81 M people took the time to go vote for these two morons. There is no way. Like WTF. https://t.co/gm0SMTQn0I — sarainitaly 🌷🐰🐥 (@sarainitaly) April 26, 2023

Nothing has to make sense when nothing makes sense! https://t.co/78pcbgf8Dj — Tom (@tiedupinspace) April 26, 2023

And sure enough with this administration, nothing makes sense.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: