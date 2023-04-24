The top decision-maker at the White House will be leaving soon. No, not President Biden — somebody else:

According to reports, Rice will be leaving the White House next month (maybe Hunter Biden can fill her role and make himself useful since he’s in the WH a lot anyway). Some reports say Rice is “stepping down,” others that she’s been shown the door and will be the one Biden blames for all the failures.

Either way, many see the real story being that the U.S. will be without an actual president for a while:

What’ll they do now?

When it comes to the country’s demolition, job well done. When does the “Build Back Better” part start?

