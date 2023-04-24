The top decision-maker at the White House will be leaving soon. No, not President Biden — somebody else:

Susan Rice to step down as Biden's domestic policy chief by @carolelee https://t.co/b9I6IK0o4H — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) April 24, 2023

BREAKING: Susan Rice, Biden's top domestic policy advisor, will resign. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) April 24, 2023

According to reports, Rice will be leaving the White House next month (maybe Hunter Biden can fill her role and make himself useful since he’s in the WH a lot anyway). Some reports say Rice is “stepping down,” others that she’s been shown the door and will be the one Biden blames for all the failures.

BREAKING: Sources reveal Susan Rice has been fired by President Biden. Rice has been responsible for the Afghan surrender, the Ukraine proxy war, Taiwanese escalation, and most recently the decision to abandon thousands of Americans in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/JCrfF2qCXS — @amuse (@amuse) April 24, 2023

Either way, many see the real story being that the U.S. will be without an actual president for a while:

Oh, the real president is resigning now. https://t.co/JgqOT3HiLP — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 24, 2023

Who will be president now? — AmericanArrogance (@AmericanAlan) April 24, 2023

What’ll they do now?

Susan Rice should be widely remembered as one of the most awful, incompetent, and failed public servants of the last generation. Anything else is a lie. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 24, 2023

NBC has failed to cover the secret hand of Susan Rice for the last few years. She’s plotted at State and the intel agencies without scrutiny. She leaves the White House with world chaos in her wake. https://t.co/Olhygm0KIp — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 24, 2023

Wow. Set it on fire then leave. Nice work. — Midian (@Midian_1616) April 24, 2023

Chief of Country Demolition steps down https://t.co/XDQzdIItdI — GiL_J316 (@GilJ316) April 24, 2023

When it comes to the country’s demolition, job well done. When does the “Build Back Better” part start?

***

