After the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw the U.S. and allies leaving behind billions of dollars worth of equipment and weapons, the country is now apparently considered to be a terrorist staging area yet again:

Trending

Back in 2007 when Joe Biden was campaigning for the Democrat nomination (eventually ending up as Obama’s VP of course) he served up a warning about what he wouldn’t do as president, which is pull out of Afghanistan too quickly and leave weapons and equipment behind. Guess what he did as president.

The one time Biden turned out to be correct and he decided not to take his own advice. Go figure!

No, the media will definitely be helping the Democrats keep that clip as buried as possible.

***

Related:

Biden admin review of disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal finds somebody to blame (just guess)

Ron Klain declares Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal a ‘tremendous humanitarian achievement’

Poor POTUS! New book sheds light on Joe Biden’s personal suffering in wake of Afghanistan withdrawal

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: