After the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that saw the U.S. and allies leaving behind billions of dollars worth of equipment and weapons, the country is now apparently considered to be a terrorist staging area yet again:

Less than two years after President Biden withdrew U.S. personnel from Afghanistan, the country has become a significant coordination site for the Islamic State as the terrorist group plans attacks across Europe and Asia, and conducts “aspirational plotting” against the United… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 22, 2023

So Afghanistan is now a truly failed state, and becoming a terrorist haven. So is the press going to let the idiots in the Biden administration blame Trump for this? This is 100% owned by Joe Biden. This is a MAJOR part of his legacy. And it is all bad. https://t.co/TTeQhuK3sR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 23, 2023

Reports are coming out that Afghanistan has once again become a training ground for Islamic terrorists. Wow, who could have even possibly predicted that this would happen after our disastrous withdrawal from that country? — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 23, 2023

Back in 2007 when Joe Biden was campaigning for the Democrat nomination (eventually ending up as Obama’s VP of course) he served up a warning about what he wouldn’t do as president, which is pull out of Afghanistan too quickly and leave weapons and equipment behind. Guess what he did as president.

Buried 2007 video of Senator Joe Biden discussing troop removal from Afghanistan. It would be a shame if everyone saw this… "And you leave those billions of dollars of weapons behind I promise they're going to be used against your grandchild and mine some day" – The Big Guy pic.twitter.com/gWzDoh5DtR — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 9, 2023

The one time Biden turned out to be correct and he decided not to take his own advice. Go figure!

Trickle down military equipment… https://t.co/8aLHXGhZb4 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 19, 2023

Someone should ask Karine Jean-Pierre about this gym from the Big Guy… https://t.co/8aLHXGhZb4 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 19, 2023

Unbelievable. The media will NEVER replay this… https://t.co/OJOLxoVODp — Wall St. Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) April 20, 2023

No, the media will definitely be helping the Democrats keep that clip as buried as possible.

