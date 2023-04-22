This week brought with it some glorious meltdowns after legacy blue checkmarks that separated the elite from the peasants on Twitter disappeared. One of our favorite fits of rage came from Bette Midler after her blue check lost the wind beneath its wings and fell off her account:

Elon Musk has been personally paying for a handful of blue checks, but as you can see Midler is not among them.

A blue checkless CNN called what happened “chaos”:

It’s been noticed that about five months ago the Babylon Bee saw what was coming:

A new charity is born:

LOL!

Maybe some sort of ragey looking red checkmark would do the trick.

Too funny.

