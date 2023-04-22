This week brought with it some glorious meltdowns after legacy blue checkmarks that separated the elite from the peasants on Twitter disappeared. One of our favorite fits of rage came from Bette Midler after her blue check lost the wind beneath its wings and fell off her account:

Elon, deciding that I’m not me, I’m a fake, & obliging ME, who has contributed mightily to your platform, (at least until you “tweaked the algorithm & tanked my metrics”) to pay monthly because you don’t have enough money & you’re humiliated b/c everyone thinks you’re a pathetic — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk has been personally paying for a handful of blue checks, but as you can see Midler is not among them.

A blue checkless CNN called what happened “chaos”:

Twitter users awoke Friday morning to even more chaos on the platform than they had become accustomed to in recent months https://t.co/FMCiWZcqvG — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2023

It’s been noticed that about five months ago the Babylon Bee saw what was coming:

The Babylon Bee saw it coming. https://t.co/PR7IXWwLua — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 21, 2023

Sponsor a liberal. They aren't coping very well with their loss of blue checks. #Liberals #WokeMindVirus https://t.co/QK2rtzU5iR — RJA (@enjoyth3decline) April 22, 2023

A new charity is born:

For just $8 a month, you can sponsor a liberal. via @TheBabylonBee pic.twitter.com/EERJEW4I6C — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 11, 2022

LOL!

Twitter needs to distinguish such checkmarks by using a different color… say, red. Let the whole Twitterverse know who the charity cases are. — goroke (@goroke_mi) April 22, 2023

Maybe some sort of ragey looking red checkmark would do the trick.

Please find it in your hearts. https://t.co/On3iwlsyaU — Jake Baker (@JacobBaker613) April 22, 2023

How am I just now seeing this? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/M6Hka37lAa — Christopher 🐾⚡️ (@a1chargersfan) April 22, 2023

I’d love to be your sponsor Bette https://t.co/Yuusgim9Fq — J. Michael Smith (@JMichael_Smith) April 21, 2023

Too funny.

