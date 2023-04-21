One of the greatest features on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the social media platform is Community Notes, which provides fact-checks to tweets making claims that used to go unchallenged under previous ownership.

Community Notes got another workout after the following tweet from @JoeBiden bragging about being pro-union:

I make no apologies for being the most pro-union president in American history. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2023

If you look at that tweet on Twitter you’ll see that Community Notes has again done the fact-checking that the MSM fact-checkers refuse to do:

Readers added a Community Note to this Tweet: https://t.co/cklF13K9s8 — Helpful Community Notes (@HelpfulNotes) April 21, 2023

D’OH! That’s just perfect.

Best Community Note so far! — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) April 21, 2023

Biden’s the most pro-union president ever… unless it might lead to a strike that would have driven his approval rating even further into the ground.

***

Related:

4-year-old tweets from Biden & Harris earned a Twitter Community Notes fact-checking

Twitter Community Notes AGAIN calls out WaPo fact-checker Glenn Kessler

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: