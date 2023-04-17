Everybody remembers what happened after actor Jussie Smollett claimed in January of 2019 to have been attacked in Chicago by two men shouting racial slurs and claiming “this is MAGA country.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle was among those who noticed right away that “none of these details added up at all,” but politicians who really enjoy stoking the flames of racism ran with Smollett’s claim without question. President Biden and VP Harris have tweets that have aged badly and now have Twitter Community Notes attached:

Biden got fact checked on Jouicy… https://t.co/aoMRszzSj1 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 17, 2023

Biden’s getting called out again for spreading yet another lie.

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

When you see that tweet on Twitter it’s now tagged with this note:

Community Notes to the rescue!

Community Notes is the best thing to happen to this hellsite since its inception. https://t.co/5idMeE1Qxs — Sudden and unexpected Tizok (@PixelBuff) April 17, 2023

I love community notes. https://t.co/MLINLl8Bwo — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 17, 2023

This might be the funniest part of the @JoeBiden tweet:

And Jouicy untagged himself in the tweet 😂 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 17, 2023

LOL!

And just so Kamala Harris doesn’t feel left out, her 2019 tweet about Smollett also got the Community Notes treatment:

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019





“WE DID IT, JOE!”

