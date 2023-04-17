Everybody remembers what happened after actor Jussie Smollett claimed in January of 2019 to have been attacked in Chicago by two men shouting racial slurs and claiming “this is MAGA country.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle was among those who noticed right away that “none of these details added up at all,” but politicians who really enjoy stoking the flames of racism ran with Smollett’s claim without question. President Biden and VP Harris have tweets that have aged badly and now have Twitter Community Notes attached:

Biden’s getting called out again for spreading yet another lie.

When you see that tweet on Twitter it’s now tagged with this note:

null

Community Notes to the rescue!

This might be the funniest part of the @JoeBiden tweet:

LOL!

And just so Kamala Harris doesn’t feel left out, her 2019 tweet about Smollett also got the Community Notes treatment:


null

“WE DID IT, JOE!”

***

