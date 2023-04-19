On Labor Day of last year President Biden laughably declared victory over Big Pharma:

At a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee, Joe Biden declared nothing less than victory over the pharmaceutical industry. “We beat pharma!” Biden said, leaning into the microphone. “We beat pharma this year, and it mattered. We’re going to change people’s lives.” The president was referring to the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among widely touted provisions to fight the climate crisis and tax big corporations, also aims to reduce prescription drug costs for seniors. The law allows Medicare to begin negotiating with pharmaceutical companies on some expensive drugs – a long-sought goal for activists and the key “victory” that Biden believes he has scored over the powerful pharmaceutical lobby.

Now Biden — or whoever tweets from the POTUS account — is warning that Republicans will give Big Pharma their power back:

MAGA Republicans in Congress want to hand Big Pharma their power back. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2023

The Republicans want to give power to Big Pharma? It seems like Biden & Company have been doing a great job of that themselves these last few years:

Hey, if that’s what “defeat” looks like we’d take it any day!

You made Pfizer & Moderna rich by running their marketing campaigns, mandating their products, censoring dissent, and exempting them from product liability. The Big Pharma problem is not Republicans.https://t.co/illbuFKNNv — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 19, 2023

The gaslighting BS coming out of the White House just keeps getting worse.

Buddy your biggest donors were from Big Pharma. — aka (@akafacehots) April 19, 2023

Does that mean Democrats are ending mandatory vaccines? https://t.co/ShfvPmL28N — Jewish Lumber King 🌳 (@EzraDrissman) April 19, 2023

They’re still busy recommending ninth boosters.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: