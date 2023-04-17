BS spotters have detected another doozy of a tweet coming from the White House about gun control:

As usual some serious reality checks are necessary. We’ll start with Dana Loesch:

Other than that @JoeBiden really nailed it!

Biden and the Democrats would appreciate it if everybody would forget about something:

Yep, they had two full years but didn’t take any other actions because they wanted to wait until they didn’t have full control so they could blame Republicans.

Can somebody please ask Biden (if he ever takes questions again) if somebody uses their vehicle to intentionally run people over if the victims and their families can sue the carmaker?

Biden’s lying again? Color us shocked.

It’s almost as if Biden and the Democrats don’t really care about solving the actual problem.

“Unconstitutional nonsense” should be Biden’s middle name.

