BS spotters have detected another doozy of a tweet coming from the White House about gun control:

Ban assault weapons.

Require safe storage of firearms.

Require background checks for all gun sales.

Eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. We can and must do these things now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 17, 2023

As usual some serious reality checks are necessary. We’ll start with Dana Loesch:

You can't define "assault weapon."

Also gun manufacturers's aren't immune from liability.

You don't get lecture ANYONE on anything — storage included — when you can't even hold your own son responsible for falsifying a 4473. https://t.co/ArZVdkCvse — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 17, 2023

Other than that @JoeBiden really nailed it!

Existing gun laws aren’t followed. Just ask Hunter. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) April 17, 2023

Biden and the Democrats would appreciate it if everybody would forget about something:

If “we can and must do these things now,” why weren’t they done during the first two years of your administration when Democrats controlled Congress? — Cameron Cox (@CameronCoxVA) April 17, 2023

Yep, they had two full years but didn’t take any other actions because they wanted to wait until they didn’t have full control so they could blame Republicans.

Why not start with who is doing the shootings? Why not enforce the laws we already have? — Jason Stafford (@Skeletor_2196) April 17, 2023

How many Taliban went through background checks to get their US taxpayer funded weapons and ammo you left for them? — Chris Palombi (@ChrisPalombi) April 17, 2023

No

No

No

Gun manufacturers are not immune from liability. They simply have no liability for what other people do with their products. Just like every other manufacturer in the country. You can't do any of those now, and none will reduce crime. If it's not reducing crime, it… — Frank (@richardrahl1086) April 17, 2023

Can somebody please ask Biden (if he ever takes questions again) if somebody uses their vehicle to intentionally run people over if the victims and their families can sue the carmaker?

Why do you continue to repeat false claims? https://t.co/epUsK5qZIP — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) April 17, 2023

Biden’s lying again? Color us shocked.

Why don’t you go harass illegal gun owners you demented moron. https://t.co/fDrv7PSYTV — Conservatarian General (@4starGeneral17) April 17, 2023

Instead of blaming the shooters, we will blame everyone and everything else. It won't stop criminals from killing people, but we'll FEEL like we're doing something. Dumb ass. https://t.co/aeqGC1PR6Z — Bstreier (@bstreier) April 17, 2023

It’s almost as if Biden and the Democrats don’t really care about solving the actual problem.

This entire tweet is full of unconstitutional nonsense that only hurts Law Abiding Citizens ability to defend themselves https://t.co/OwoJa7VM9G — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) April 17, 2023

“Unconstitutional nonsense” should be Biden’s middle name.

