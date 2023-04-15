During the height of the Covid pandemic were learned a lot about “science.” For example, we were informed that the virus somehow spread during church services, in garden supply aisles at grocery stores and on certain beaches but NOT at places where select Democrats gathered, pro-BLM protests, etc.

One church in California that defied the “science” has been fined heavily for not playing along:

Gavin Newsom is in Florida talking about what a tyrant Ron DeSantis is. Meanwhile, back in reality: https://t.co/07OOBoanAU — David Freddoso (@freddoso) April 15, 2023

Wild how ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ is on a fake freedom tour when this communism is happening in his state. https://t.co/vs5tKtdrK2 — Randy (@Flyers61) April 15, 2023

Naturally the Associated Press reports this like the church had it coming:

A California church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large, unmasked religious services must pay $1.2 million in fines, a judge has ruled. Calvary Chapel in San Jose was fined last week for ignoring Santa Clara County’s mask-wearing rules between November 2020 and June 2021. The church will appeal, attorney Mariah Gondeiro told the San Jose Mercury News. Calvary was one of several large California evangelical churches that flouted state and local mask-wearing and social distancing rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during its deadliest period.

Democrats who broke Covid rules were fined a grand total of zero dollars.

Remind me again … How much did Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi have to pay for breaking COVID rules? Oh, that’s right, Ron DeSantis is the tyrant. https://t.co/cmKKooyZBn — Byron L. McLean, Esq. (@McleanEsq) April 15, 2023

It’s a club and the rest of us aren’t members.

Lockdowns for thee but not for me! pic.twitter.com/vzTecvcDgA — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) April 15, 2023

“The freedom state” — for certain people.

This must be that freedom Gavin Newsom talks about. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) April 15, 2023

Guy who was arrested for being alone in the ocean on a paddle board unavailable for comment.

Its not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy https://t.co/1IWoNUZFIZ — Larry Burns (@DowntownLarry65) April 15, 2023

“Rules for thee but not for me” is the familiar mantra on the Left.

