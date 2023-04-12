When President Biden boarded Air Force One to travel to Ireland, he was accompanied by the smartest man he knows and many others:

Hunter Biden is now a full time feature in the White House accompanying his father on state visits like his current trip to Ireland.

pic.twitter.com/KOfk4WzV9h — @amuse (@amuse) April 11, 2023

It’s an accountability-free club and most of us ain’t in it:

Joe Biden took Hunter Biden on his state visit to Ireland. If you wonder how broken our department of justice is, Biden is trying to put his chief political rival, Donald Trump, in jail and he’s simultaneously taking his multi-felon son on a state visit on the taxpayer dime. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 11, 2023

The arrogance is extraordinary. The FBI has had Hunter’s laptop since December of 2019, knows it’s entirely real and filled with a bevy of easily prosecutable crimes, yet they’ve done nothing for 3.5 years. And Joe Biden knows the FBI agents are such his little bitches that he… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 11, 2023

“Two-tiered justice system” detected:

They’re rubbing the two tiered justice system in our faces. This is a message. If you’re with us, you’re protected. https://t.co/rs3kJ6YEPZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 12, 2023

Does Hunter Biden do anything for a living these days other than sell his finger paintings for big bucks to anonymous buyers?

Which makes investigating ethical violations of his even more relevant. https://t.co/PpgRzakZR5 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 12, 2023

Not even trying to hide it anymore. https://t.co/l96YMSfkIG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 12, 2023

No they’re not.

It's nice he gets a vacation on us. I'm sure he deserves it. https://t.co/TJgE3faM8n — Dusty (@dustopian) April 12, 2023

It’s not hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy — Doochebag (@MalcolmRenoldz) April 12, 2023

The communists who control Biden know how obscene this looks. That's the point. They want to make clear there are different rules for the regime. https://t.co/tmXifrnwec — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) April 12, 2023

And they’ve sure made it clear!

Hunter seems to find a Pot of Gold wherever he travels overseas, not just in Ireland. ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/Y80xSFJTGU — Waterman 🚰 🤷‍♂️ 🌽 (@WmTWaterman) April 12, 2023

What’s in it for Hunter?

Hunter's gonna come back with 170 tons of Lucky Charms and a Guinness distributorship. https://t.co/3oB31QeE2k — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 12, 2023

We wouldn’t be at all surprised. Would the Big Guy get ten percent of that?

