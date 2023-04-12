The Biden administration made it clear today they plan to force automakers to manufacture more electric cars while making it very difficult to put out gas-powered vehicles that meet their emission standards. What could possibly go wrong?

But that’s not going to be a problem if you’ve got some extra money, and that was a discussion on Fox News’ “The Five” this afternoon.

Gutfeld’s response to Geraldo Rivera saying he was going to buy an electric Bentley really did sum everything up nicely:

Well, there it is!

Somebody needs to start selling “don’t be poor” shirts to the elites who support forcing everybody into EVs.

