The Biden administration made it clear today they plan to force automakers to manufacture more electric cars while making it very difficult to put out gas-powered vehicles that meet their emission standards. What could possibly go wrong?

Biden EPA Administrator Michael Regan announces new tailpipe emission standards to "accelerate our ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future" In other words, Biden is forcing dealers to mostly sell electric vehicles (with technology sourced by China!). pic.twitter.com/NPNpvXpHjR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

The Biden administration is proposing tailpipe emission limits so tough they will compel automakers to ensure two out of every three cars and light trucks sold in 2032 are EVs https://t.co/WrQx1NN3cP — Bloomberg Green (@climate) April 12, 2023

But that’s not going to be a problem if you’ve got some extra money, and that was a discussion on Fox News’ “The Five” this afternoon.

Greg Gutfeld just dismantled Geraldo for EV hypocrisy and it was a thing of beauty. #TheFive — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 12, 2023

Gutfeld’s response to Geraldo Rivera saying he was going to buy an electric Bentley really did sum everything up nicely:

Geraldo says his next car will be a Bentley EV and Gutfeld goes off. #FoxNews #TheFive pic.twitter.com/wB9ra8BKWr — Living on the periphery 🌎 (@pantangeli) April 12, 2023

Well, there it is!

Thank you @greggutfeld for saying what you did to Geraldo.

Jeeze an EV Bentley is what he wants.#TheFive #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/tEPvqjppcF — Conservative In A Blue State🇺🇸🙏⚾️🏈🏒😈👻👽 (@mariannemonaco) April 12, 2023

#TheFive Greg Gutfeld just owned Geraldo's ass and it was epic.

👏👏👏👏👏 — Catherine Evermore (@CatherineUSA1) April 12, 2023

WATCH! Geraldo’s “Let them eat cake” comment gets called out, quite rightly, by Gutfeld. https://t.co/Ci7sZa8o5z — Sarge2.0 (@0Sargent2) April 12, 2023

Somebody needs to start selling “don’t be poor” shirts to the elites who support forcing everybody into EVs.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: