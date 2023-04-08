A federal judge has blocked FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which has caused many Democrats to hyperventilate even more than usual:

NEW: A federal judge in Texas has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration’s initial authorization of the abortion pill Mifepristone was improper and has suspended the pill’s FDA approval. The ruling will take effect in 7 days if not stayed by the 5th circuit or SCOTUS — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) April 7, 2023

There was a separate subsequent ruling:

Moments after a judge halted approval of medication abortion pill, another federal judge said it must remain on the market in 12 Democratic-led states https://t.co/G81tcXQqt9 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 7, 2023

The Biden administration naturally disagrees:

Shortly after, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, who sits in the Eastern District of Washington, issued a decision in a separate case ordering the FDA to keep the “status quo.” In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal government “strongly disagrees” with the Texas ruling and will appeal. “The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision of the District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and will be appealing the court’s decision and seeking a stay pending appeal. Today’s decision overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective. The Department will continue to defend the FDA’s decision,” he said.

How many lectures have we heard from the Left in the last few years about “our cherished norms and institutions” along with reminders that “no president is above the law”? Well, it’s clear the Democrats think they’re above the law when it’s something inconvenient to their twisted agenda.

Sen. Ron Wyden is asking President Biden to ignore the judge’s ruling:

This devastating ruling has no basis in law and will ban the most common method of abortion in EVERY single state. President Biden can and must ignore this ruling and keep mifepristone on the market and accessible for every woman in America. https://t.co/g5fyYI4zkr — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 7, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also saying the judge’s ruling should be ignored:

"I believe that the Biden administration should ignore this ruling": Rep. @AOC reacts to Texas judge's abortion pill ruling https://t.co/fLN25Ll12Y pic.twitter.com/EFUTyFFHqI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 8, 2023

AOC: I believe that The Biden Administration should ignore this ruling. The courts rely on the legitimacy of their rulings and what they are currently doing is engaging in an unprecedented erosion of their legitimacy pic.twitter.com/Szx9xXYBNN — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2023

We can’t help but notice that AOC seems to think Democrats get to decide what’s a “legitimate” order from the court. Also, this whole thing drips with irony:

Libs: No one is above the law Also libs: https://t.co/K4K42n9lLg — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 8, 2023

“Nobody is above the law” except when Democrats decide they are, apparently.

"I will defy federal judicial rulings if I disagree with them for political reasons" And they call Republicans fascists https://t.co/od4Sb0azHL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 8, 2023

A few years ago Sen. Wyden said “the president is not above the law”:

Congress has to send a clear message that the president isn’t above the law. We must pass the bipartisan bill to ensure Special Counsel Mueller can investigate Russian meddling without interference from the White House. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) April 11, 2018

Now Wyden’s telling Biden to be above the law. You can’t make this stuff up.

