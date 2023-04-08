A federal judge has blocked FDA approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which has caused many Democrats to hyperventilate even more than usual:

There was a separate subsequent ruling:

The Biden administration naturally disagrees:

Shortly after, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, who sits in the Eastern District of Washington, issued a decision in a separate case ordering the FDA to keep the “status quo.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the federal government “strongly disagrees” with the Texas ruling and will appeal.

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the decision of the District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA and will be appealing the court’s decision and seeking a stay pending appeal. Today’s decision overturns the FDA’s expert judgment, rendered over two decades ago, that mifepristone is safe and effective. The Department will continue to defend the FDA’s decision,” he said.

How many lectures have we heard from the Left in the last few years about “our cherished norms and institutions” along with reminders that “no president is above the law”? Well, it’s clear the Democrats think they’re above the law when it’s something inconvenient to their twisted agenda.

Sen. Ron Wyden is asking President Biden to ignore the judge’s ruling:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also saying the judge’s ruling should be ignored:

We can’t help but notice that AOC seems to think Democrats get to decide what’s a “legitimate” order from the court. Also, this whole thing drips with irony:

“Nobody is above the law” except when Democrats decide they are, apparently.

A few years ago Sen. Wyden said “the president is not above the law”:

Now Wyden’s telling Biden to be above the law. You can’t make this stuff up.

