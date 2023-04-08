As Leah Barkoukis reported over at Townhall, the Democrats vowing defiance over a Texas judge’s ruling blocking FDA approval of an abortion pill:

A legal showdown over the abortion pill mifepristone will likely land at the Supreme Court after two competing rulings came down on Friday from judges in Texas and Washington state.

In Texas, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone.

“The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly. But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions,” he wrote. “There is also evidence indicating FDA faced significant political pressure to forego its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access; to chemical abortion — which was the ‘whole idea of mifepristone.'”

The ruling will not go into effect for seven days, giving the government time to appeal.
Shortly after, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, who sits in the Eastern District of Washington, issued a decision in a separate case ordering the FDA to keep the “status quo.”

The Biden White House is now all over it, and what a more inspiring way to kick off Easter weekend than this from @JoeBiden:

Wow, great Easter message. We can’t wait to see what the Biden White House has in mind for tomorrow.

It’s just disgusting.

They always leave the unborn out of the “safe” equation.

