A legal showdown over the abortion pill mifepristone will likely land at the Supreme Court after two competing rulings came down on Friday from judges in Texas and Washington state. In Texas, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone. “The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly. But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions,” he wrote. “There is also evidence indicating FDA faced significant political pressure to forego its proposed safety precautions to better advance the political objective of increased ‘access; to chemical abortion — which was the ‘whole idea of mifepristone.'” The ruling will not go into effect for seven days, giving the government time to appeal.

Shortly after, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice, who sits in the Eastern District of Washington, issued a decision in a separate case ordering the FDA to keep the “status quo.”

The Biden White House is now all over it, and what a more inspiring way to kick off Easter weekend than this from @JoeBiden:

A federal district judge in Texas ruled that a prescription medication that has been available for more than 22 years, approved by the FDA, and used safely and effectively by millions of women should no longer be approved in the United States. We will fight this ruling. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2023

Let’s be clear: Vice President Harris and I will continue to lead the fight to protect a woman’s right to an abortion, and to make her own decisions about her own health. That is our commitment. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2023

Wow, great Easter message. We can’t wait to see what the Biden White House has in mind for tomorrow.

Great message on Easter weekend. We need more abortions! — kyleb557 (@nytisfailing) April 8, 2023

Even during the Easter season, all you can think about is killing babies. You are a great Catholic. I’m sure the Pope is proud of you. — Quagmire (@Quagmire67551) April 8, 2023

On Holy Saturday the president, a self-proclaimed "devout Catholic", is shilling for killing pre-born babies in the womb. Amazing. And sinful. https://t.co/Xrn8WaqDQ0 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 8, 2023

Easter weekend and this “Catholic” can’t wait till Monday to discuss abortion. — Tampa Z (@zdogg12345) April 8, 2023

It’s just disgusting.

"Used safely and effectively," he says, while strategically leaving out what it does so "effectively," which is kill innocent children. Is it safe for them? https://t.co/QsNw1EDGzu — Dylan T. Mitchell (@DylanTMitchell) April 8, 2023

They always leave the unborn out of the “safe” equation.

