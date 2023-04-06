Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for a long time been at or near the top of the list of conservatives the Left loathes the most. Today Pro Publica has a story that is fueling the anti-Thomas machine, accusing the SCOTUS justice of having been “treated to luxury vacations” by a major Republican donor. Apparently only Democrats are allowed to do that.

Joe Biden is spending Thanksgiving at private-equity billionaire's home https://t.co/HhbMwYH0dF pic.twitter.com/lHPmf9L0eR — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2021

Anyway, back to the latest going around about Justice Thomas. The story caught the eye of Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who once did an in-depth forensic examination of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook so he knows everything about photo analyses of conservative SCOTUS justices.

Whitehouse had this tweet featuring a photo from the story:

The Dem senator from Rhode Island really teed one up there!

Because the exclusive club you belong to doesn't accept African Americans? https://t.co/zipPZo7QNA — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 6, 2023

I'm sure Sheldon has a good reason for not liking this picture….. Oh wait no he doesn't https://t.co/VmW6QMnDkj — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) April 6, 2023

OOF!

Sheldon is surprised that white people have black friends https://t.co/01SJREKzwP — Theo, Supreme Overlord of the Wisconsin (@theodictator) April 6, 2023

You're right. Your whites only club would never allow CT. — Señia (@SeniaVJ) April 6, 2023

Oh no he has a rich friend.

And I know he's not invited to your country club — Nickleby (@Nbell3) April 6, 2023

We’re a little surprised that Whitehouse didn’t also slam Thomas for contributing to climate change by smoking that cigar.

So you would deny the constitutional right of freedom to associate without govt interference? https://t.co/X02Gjb59NE — Jerry StandMyGround (@jerrymeyer3444) April 6, 2023

Sheldon wondering why they let one of "those people" in https://t.co/m1XsO2Uqvr — Mr. Very Online – Haters Rise Up Edition (@mrveryonline) April 6, 2023

Black conservative has rich white friends. AND hangs out with them! News at 11. https://t.co/LYl5TW7lG9 — LibertyNole (@LibertyNole) April 6, 2023

Take a seat, senator.

