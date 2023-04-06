Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for a long time been at or near the top of the list of conservatives the Left loathes the most. Today Pro Publica has a story that is fueling the anti-Thomas machine, accusing the SCOTUS justice of having been “treated to luxury vacations” by a major Republican donor. Apparently only Democrats are allowed to do that.

Anyway, back to the latest going around about Justice Thomas. The story caught the eye of Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who once did an in-depth forensic examination of Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook so he knows everything about photo analyses of conservative SCOTUS justices.

Whitehouse had this tweet featuring a photo from the story:

The Dem senator from Rhode Island really teed one up there!

OOF!

We’re a little surprised that Whitehouse didn’t also slam Thomas for contributing to climate change by smoking that cigar.

Take a seat, senator.

