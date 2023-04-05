Former FBI Director James Comey had yet another good day yesterday after Trump was arraigned and the laughably flimsy felony indictment against him was unsealed:

Another good day. — James Comey (@Comey) April 4, 2023

After the laundry list of things Hillary Clinton did we got “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” Now Comey’s applauding the ridiculous indictment against Trump.

This is who ran the FBI. A guy openly celebrating Democrats' hijacking the judicial system to take out their political targets. No wonder the FBI has become such a threat to Americans' liberty. https://t.co/RkSOYQPKXD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2023

And Comey helped take it there.

Says all you need to know about the FBI. https://t.co/qxDKhEZBgG — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 5, 2023

It was so good, Jim turned replies off. https://t.co/vmqqhzxauC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2023

On a day when Trump’s harshest critics admit this indictment looks flimsy and legally unsustainable, James Comey, law and order man, arbiter of all that is true and upright, is all https://t.co/pHOL4wcAY9 pic.twitter.com/GO3iXeSWFb — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 5, 2023

Your preventing people from responding to you directly doesn’t mean we won’t respond https://t.co/wvwMeNvGXd — Ekta Shah 🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🏽🙏🏽💛🐝 (@EktaShahMD) April 5, 2023

Currently there are 142 retweets of Comey’s tweet and almost 1,300 quote tweets, almost none of which are complimentary or agreeable.

***

Related:

‘When failure pays’: James Comey will be a ‘Leader-in-Residence’ at Columbia Law School because of course he will

‘This guy’: American hero James Comey manages to unite the country with his Election Day message [photo]

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: