Former FBI Director James Comey had yet another good day yesterday after Trump was arraigned and the laughably flimsy felony indictment against him was unsealed:

After the laundry list of things Hillary Clinton did we got “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.” Now Comey’s applauding the ridiculous indictment against Trump.

And Comey helped take it there.

Currently there are 142 retweets of Comey’s tweet and almost 1,300 quote tweets, almost none of which are complimentary or agreeable.

