It’s too bad nobody can figure out a way to harness the power of all the gaslighting coming from the Biden White House because all our energy problems would be solved overnight.

Here’s yesterday’s example:

We saw a lot of April Fools’ Day jokes yesterday, but that one takes the prize:

Trending

Good one, @POTUS!

“Hundreds of thousands of small businesses had closed.” Gee, how and why did that happen?

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, it depends on what your definition of “recovery” is.

Exactly how many gaslighters does the Biden White House employ?

The ratio was impressive and most deserved.

***

Related:

POTUS tweet makes it clear Biden’s doing his best to help us keep living paycheck to paycheck

POTUS tweet about importance of standing for free speech is laughable (for multiple reasons)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: