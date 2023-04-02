It’s too bad nobody can figure out a way to harness the power of all the gaslighting coming from the Biden White House because all our energy problems would be solved overnight.

Here’s yesterday’s example:

When I took office, the economy was reeling. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses had closed – and millions of Americans had lost their jobs. We got relief to small businesses fast to jumpstart the strongest recovery of any major economy in the world. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 1, 2023

We saw a lot of April Fools’ Day jokes yesterday, but that one takes the prize:

I love a good April Fool's Joke. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 1, 2023

Great April fools joke. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) April 1, 2023

Hey Joe you forgot to say April Fools https://t.co/WaZsAqI7mH — Melissa Francis (@missy_francis) April 2, 2023

Best April Fools joke of the day. https://t.co/5CilRTiRbv — crusher.eth (@EthViral) April 1, 2023

Good one, @POTUS!

When you took office, inflation was at 1.4% and gas was $2.39/gal. Today, inflation is at 6% and gas is $3.50/gal. Real wages have fallen for 23 straight months. The list goes on and on and on. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) April 1, 2023

“Hundreds of thousands of small businesses had closed.” Gee, how and why did that happen?

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, it depends on what your definition of “recovery” is.

Exactly how many gaslighters does the Biden White House employ?

The ratio was impressive and most deserved.

