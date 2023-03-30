White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Thursday briefing was quite the festival of gaslighting:

During the WH press briefing today, KJP:

– Blamed the Trump admin for failing banks

– Blamed Republicans for all shootings

– Repeatedly said trans people are "under attack" — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 30, 2023

As the above tweet indicates, Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans for shootings, but she also said President Biden is fully prepared to work in a bipartisan fashion with anybody who has ideas to stop mass shootings at schools. But KJP says there’s “silence” from Republicans:

KJP says that Joe Biden is "ready to work in a bipartisan way to deal with an issue…that's killing our kids." She claims that "it's just silence" from Republicans. https://t.co/nYLuYaB72B pic.twitter.com/x4tdcs1nI1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2023

However, Biden’s NOT going to entertain any ideas that don’t involve trying to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding owners:

White House is rejecting legislation from @MarshaBlackburn to give states millions in grant money for school security to train veterans and other capable people to protect and harden schools. They only want a ban on semi-automatic rifles. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 30, 2023

So much for working across the aisle! — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) March 30, 2023

Senator Blackburn spotted another gross example of politics as usual:

Earlier this week I spoke to @JoeBiden after the senseless tragedy in Nashville. Today, @SenatorHagerty & I introduced legislation to provide $900 million for school safety. It is clear this WH has no interest in protecting our kids. They just want to make this about politics. https://t.co/1j9jtGunxN — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 30, 2023

The idea of armed guards doesn’t seem as ridiculous to Democrats who are in buildings protected by those same people.

The National Police Association has also endorsed Sen. Blackburn’s bill, not that the Biden White House (or Democrats) will be swayed by anything that distracts from their preferred narrative:

The National Police Association encourages the support of the SAFE School Act, a program to allow schools to hire and train veterans and retired law enforcement personnel as school security officers. – NPA Spokesperson @sgtbetsysmith https://t.co/nQbT34T8uJ @MarshaBlackburn — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) March 30, 2023

