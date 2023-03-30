White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s Thursday briefing was quite the festival of gaslighting:

As the above tweet indicates, Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans for shootings, but she also said President Biden is fully prepared to work in a bipartisan fashion with anybody who has ideas to stop mass shootings at schools. But KJP says there’s “silence” from Republicans:

However, Biden’s NOT going to entertain any ideas that don’t involve trying to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding owners:

Senator Blackburn spotted another gross example of politics as usual:

The idea of armed guards doesn’t seem as ridiculous to Democrats who are in buildings protected by those same people.

The National Police Association has also endorsed Sen. Blackburn’s bill, not that the Biden White House (or Democrats) will be swayed by anything that distracts from their preferred narrative:

