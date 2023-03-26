U.S. “climate envoy” John Kerry is a hypocrite and liar, but he “offsets” all that by being dishonest and insulting to the intelligence of anything above crustaceans on the evolutionary chart.

Over the weekend we told you about Kerry being asked about his private jet travel and he did the usual spinning.

Kerry also explained why it’s perfectly fine for rich eco-alarmists to create massive carbon footprints to get to and from their emergency meetings on the existential threat caused by the burning of fossil fuels:

REPORTER: "People who go to Davos to talk about climate change fly private…" JOHN KERRY: "They offset and they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition." pic.twitter.com/BS1FD5X0wP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2023

“They offset”? Why is the “offset” never just doing the damn meeting on a Zoom call or something like that? Nope, it’s always “sure, we fly on private jets but we’ll plant blue spruce trees when we get back to our estates.”

A lot of words to say. "It's Ok When We Do It" — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) March 26, 2023

Basically, yes.

The rich can buy “climate offsets”… the rest of us can enjoy energy poverty#DefundTyranny #EnergyFreedom https://t.co/94b04a54rS — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 27, 2023

As usual, you will have nothing and like it, and people like John Kerry will have everything but it’ll be just fine because they’ll purchase “offsets” (that just happen to enrich their pals and be subsidized by taxpayers).

They can Skype and not use a bunch of fossil fuels. https://t.co/oc88QHzBnC — The Land of 10,000 lies. (@Dictator_Walz) March 27, 2023

And miss out on a kicka** vacation under the guise of “saving the planet”? NEVER!

The same John Kerry that claimed the Arctic would be ice-free by the summer of 2013 "In five years, scientists predict we will have the first ice-free Arctic summer, that exposes more ocean to sunlight," "Ocean is dark, it consumes more of the heat from the sunlight, which… pic.twitter.com/KPtZ9HgSLQ — 𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗭 (@rodriQuez) March 26, 2023

The nerve of this f’ing ghoul https://t.co/JrCF0xrquM — Matt Toohey (@Landmannery) March 27, 2023

Maddening, right?

OFFSET RECEIPTS OR IT DIDN'T HAPPEN https://t.co/rRIryuHFMg — PdxSag (@PdxSag) March 27, 2023

“Offsets” is the eco-hypocrite version of throwing a virgin into an active volcano to make everything all better. It’s a sick religion and Kerry’s one of the leaders.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: