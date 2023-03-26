U.S. “climate envoy” John Kerry is a hypocrite and liar, but he “offsets” all that by being dishonest and insulting to the intelligence of anything above crustaceans on the evolutionary chart.

Over the weekend we told you about Kerry being asked about his private jet travel and he did the usual spinning.

Kerry also explained why it’s perfectly fine for rich eco-alarmists to create massive carbon footprints to get to and from their emergency meetings on the existential threat caused by the burning of fossil fuels:

“They offset”? Why is the “offset” never just doing the damn meeting on a Zoom call or something like that? Nope, it’s always “sure, we fly on private jets but we’ll plant blue spruce trees when we get back to our estates.”

Basically, yes.

As usual, you will have nothing and like it, and people like John Kerry will have everything but it’ll be just fine because they’ll purchase “offsets” (that just happen to enrich their pals and be subsidized by taxpayers).

And miss out on a kicka** vacation under the guise of “saving the planet”? NEVER!

Maddening, right?

“Offsets” is the eco-hypocrite version of throwing a virgin into an active volcano to make everything all better. It’s a sick religion and Kerry’s one of the leaders.

