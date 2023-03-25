Democrat California Assemblyman Alex Lee represents Alameda and Santa Clara counties in that state, but he’s got a vision that would affect everybody:

We’ve heard dreams like this before, and they sound more like a nightmare:

So that’s one “no” vote on socialist utopia!

All while California lefties consider themselves to have made “progress.”

Trending

All while inflation skyrockets even worse.

Also, if everybody’s going to get paid to do nothing who’s going to work at those schools, run and maintain the “green energy” transit and build the “social housing flats”? So many questions!

There are still a few flaws in the plan but the assemblyman will iron out the wrinkles. Or probably not.

Right!?

Unfortunately any pets in this brand of utopia are at risk of being eaten at some point when the starvation portion of this glorious future kicks in.

But it will be an awesome bread line.

Back to “you will have nothing and like it” we go.

Nope, that’s from an actual elected official in California. Yikes!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: