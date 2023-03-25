Democrat California Assemblyman Alex Lee represents Alameda and Santa Clara counties in that state, but he’s got a vision that would affect everybody:

Imagine this: withdrawing your UBI check that was seamlessly deposited in your public banking account after picking up your kids from awesome public school and then taking green transit back home to your social housing flat A future we can make happen — Alex Lee 李天明 (@alex_lee) March 24, 2023

We’ve heard dreams like this before, and they sound more like a nightmare:

You commies in CA cannot even build a high speed train. Billions of dollars and 30 years on. We have better transit in South Florida and you don’t even have to worry about being assaulted by a crazy person who is high out of his mind on drugs enabled by the government. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 25, 2023

So that’s one “no” vote on socialist utopia!

The roads in CA are worse than when I lived in Puerto Rico — Crypto Dad (@BBarretttrading) March 25, 2023

Yeah what has happened to CA is just sad. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 25, 2023

All while California lefties consider themselves to have made “progress.”

I'm still trying to understand where the money comes from for UBI. I don't get it. I don't understand. — Tim Burke (@myblueheaven65) March 25, 2023

Money printer go brr 💸💸💸💸 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 25, 2023

All while inflation skyrockets even worse.

If you want a picture of the future, imagine a smiley-faced degenerate keeping you like a zoo animal for the rest of your life. https://t.co/fEN3kO6DDs — The Grammatical Fiction (@Koestghost) March 25, 2023

Also, if everybody’s going to get paid to do nothing who’s going to work at those schools, run and maintain the “green energy” transit and build the “social housing flats”? So many questions!

Everyone “getting paid to do nothing” except the teachers at the “awesome public school” & the workers running the “green transit” (unless Alex is gonna run schools, transit, & everything else by automation so all anyone has to do is collect UBI). 🥱 pic.twitter.com/wXAJgvdZ4U — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) March 25, 2023

There are still a few flaws in the plan but the assemblyman will iron out the wrinkles. Or probably not.

“awesome public school” 🤣 That might be the most unrealistic thing in your dystopian dream. — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) March 25, 2023

Right!?

How about a pony? Do we get a pony? https://t.co/Dc8WZ2NZCL — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) March 24, 2023

Unfortunately any pets in this brand of utopia are at risk of being eaten at some point when the starvation portion of this glorious future kicks in.

would there be a really cool bread line to stand in between school and home?? — some rando (@confirmedterfs) March 25, 2023

But it will be an awesome bread line.

To paraphrase Carlin 'It's a dream, because you gotta be asleep to believe it.' — Critical GDX Theory (@DrunkenAnarchi1) March 24, 2023

Occasionally the left tells us what they actually want to do to America. To you. They are relentlessly chipping away at America until she is unrecognizable. https://t.co/IbAZZFBHQF — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 25, 2023

Back to “you will have nothing and like it” we go.

I thought this was a socialist parody account? It's not. Waking up yet folks. https://t.co/NAyEMX5Fu2 — Edward Coyle (@SirEdwardCoyle) March 25, 2023

Nope, that’s from an actual elected official in California. Yikes!

