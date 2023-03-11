As you no doubt have heard, this week Silicon Valley Bank failed:

On Wednesday, Silicon Valley Bank was a well-capitalized institution seeking to raise some funds.

Within 48 hours, a panic induced by the very venture capital community that SVB had served and nurtured ended the bank’s 40-year-run.

Regulators shuttered SVB Friday and seized its deposits in the largest U.S. banking failure since the 2008 financial crisis and the second-largest ever. The company’s downward spiral began late Wednesday, when it surprised investors with news that it needed to raise $2.25 billion to shore up its balance sheet. What followed was the rapid collapse of a highly-respected bank that had grown alongside its technology clients.

Even now, as the dust begins to settle on the second bank wind-down announced this week, members of the VC community are lamenting the role that other investors played in SVB’s demise.

It looks like some SVG executives might have sensed what was coming:

Right on cue, former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who currently makes a decent living lecturing about income inequality, is already assigning blame in a predictable fashion:

After Reich’s tweet, Glenn Greenwald served up some important reminders

Lefties like Reich couldn’t be more predictable.

As do almost all of his other arguments.

