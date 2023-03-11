Last year, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said all U.S. states should follow California’s example when it comes to the “incredible transition” to clean energy.

Granholm has pointed out another place that should serve as an inspiration to all Americans when it comes to their dream transition:

We’re not exactly sure what China is doing but they certainly know what we’re doing because Biden let their spy balloon float across the entire country.

This administration never lets reality get in the way of their gaslighting.

Here’s another clip of the person who heads up the U.S. Department of Energy:

If you ever wonder why it seems like everything’s going to hell just remember people like this are actually in charge of stuf.

