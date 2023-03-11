Last year, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said all U.S. states should follow California’s example when it comes to the “incredible transition” to clean energy.

Granholm has pointed out another place that should serve as an inspiration to all Americans when it comes to their dream transition:

.⁦@SecGranholm on climate change: “[The Biden Admin is] hopeful that, you know, we can all learn from what China is doing, the amount of money that they’re investing in clean energy is actually you know, encouraging.” pic.twitter.com/dKXCOHTvfw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2023

We’re not exactly sure what China is doing but they certainly know what we’re doing because Biden let their spy balloon float across the entire country.

China investing in clean energy??!! BWAHAHAHA!! https://t.co/wMjbuyQCfE — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 11, 2023

Annual coal consumption in China dwarfs US coal consumption. pic.twitter.com/qx5bNMR0TD — Nervous Neanderthal (@NervousNeander1) March 11, 2023

This administration never lets reality get in the way of their gaslighting.

This admin is the best! … at gaslighting. — Samuel Clemens (@craboppotamus) March 11, 2023

has she SEEN the air quality in Beijing? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 11, 2023

She wants to learn from the filthiest polluting nation in the world. That's her standard. Not to mention their human rights record. https://t.co/94m7dMAW9P — Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) March 11, 2023

Her lack of connection to reality would be shocking except many Michiganders already knew what a disaster she is. https://t.co/nFQ9D18XhS — Robin Maghielse (@RobinMPhotog) March 11, 2023

Here’s another clip of the person who heads up the U.S. Department of Energy:

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has an episode when asked why people should watch her speech at SXSW. pic.twitter.com/x5TKdO7dUg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2023

If you ever wonder why it seems like everything’s going to hell just remember people like this are actually in charge of stuf.

