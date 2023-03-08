It looks like the “science” has changed in record time in New York City.

Christina Pushaw has shared a heck of a shot & chaser showing how it started vs. how it’s going:

How it started, how it's going: pic.twitter.com/4xrXEDd8Am — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 7, 2023

Well isn’t that special!

The shot:

And the chaser:

To prevent robberies, “we are putting out a clear call to all of our shops, do not allow people to enter the store without taking off their face mask,” Mayor Eric Adams of New York City said. https://t.co/KbmBdyENjj — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 7, 2023

You can’t make this stuff up:

Not long ago, New Yorkers were required to wear a face mask if they wanted to enter a store. But Mayor Eric Adams has now said the city’s shopkeepers should adopt the opposite approach: People who refuse to pull down their mask when they first come into a store should be barred, in case they plan to rob the place. “We are putting out a clear call to all of our shops, do not allow people to enter the store without taking off their face mask,” the mayor said in a radio interview on 1010 WINS on Monday. “And then once they’re inside, they can continue to wear it if they so desire to do so.”

Back in 2020 when these same people were insisting everybody wear masks into banks and other places, if you pointed out how that would eventually backfire horrendously they would have called you a “science denier.”

How does he prevent whiplash? pic.twitter.com/z8aAdksjjg — Good Dog, Blue. 🐶 (@sasimmons) March 7, 2023

Perfect! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 7, 2023

Masks Work!* *Protecting Criminals Since 2020 — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) March 7, 2023

It's like watching a car accident in slow motion. — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) March 7, 2023

Too bad they worked so hard to get everybody else into the car with them.

