Thursday evening, the jury in the highly watched Alex Murdaugh trial reached verdicts rather quickly. It didn’t go well for Murdaugh.

From Sarah Arnold at Townhall:

After less than three hours of deliberating, jurors found disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in the murders of his wife and son. The guilty verdict was found in Walterboro, South Carolina, 20 months after the June 2021 fatal shootings of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, near the dog kennels on the family’s rural estate. Alex Murdaugh shot his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. Murdaugh came under scrutiny after he seemed to have stolen funds from his law firm and admitted to staging his own suicide attempt, trying to make it appear to be a homicide so that his surviving son could inherit a life insurance policy.

Murdaugh will be sentenced Friday morning. In the meantime, O.J. Simpson has offered an opinion about all this. Why? Because why not.

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

And after the verdict came a bit of a Howard Cosell’s Frazier/Foreman flair:

Allllrighty then.

Yeah, the replies are pretty much what you might have expected.

This is the take I’ve been waiting for! — Pacific Truth (@PacificTruth) March 3, 2023

As have we all (cue eye roll).

It’s too bad you guys couldn’t look for the real killers together. — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) March 3, 2023

This what you call expert opinion when it comes to getting away with double murder. https://t.co/kAemKe1r6T — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) March 2, 2023

Every time I think the #MurdaughTrial and circumstances surrounding this case can't get any crazier, some new thing pops up and says: "hold my beer"… Every… Damn… Time… https://t.co/6N7t3K1afP — Law & Lumber (@LumberLaw) March 2, 2023

Killer analysis as always, OJ. — john (@ybjustchill) March 3, 2023

Maybe sit this one out Juice? — AidanKearneyTB (@DoctorTurtleboy) March 3, 2023

Good suggestion, but too late.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!