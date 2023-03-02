The Department of Energy and the Director of the FBI are among government entities that have acknowledged the likelihood that the COVID-19 virus came from a lab in China, which is something former President Trump said from the start.

However, it’s apparent some talking points have gone out. One example of that is how the panel of “The View” decided to spin the news. Check out this desperate framing:

The View blames Trump's "Xenophobia" for discrediting COVID lab leak theory. READ: https://t.co/c5OaAGQd4y pic.twitter.com/z5GCgGLox8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 1, 2023

The hot new spin is basically “Trump was right but here’s why that makes him a bad person.”

Not to be outdone, Jimmy Kimmel took a very similar approach. It’s almost as if a memo has gone out:

Jimmy Kimmel sounds scared pic.twitter.com/LfpyLeWV3w — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 2, 2023

Did Chairman Xi write that for Kimmel?

This is why @JimmyKimmelLive has such low ratings. He isn’t funny and he’s partisan hack — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) March 2, 2023

This is late-night comedy? Jack Parr is rolling in his grave. https://t.co/j3qMzJrM0Z — Ferguson G (@FergieG) March 2, 2023

So much of late-night “comedy” is just water-carrying on behalf of the Democrats.

He’s wrong – we did know about the Chinese lab leak at the time. He and his ilk just denied it and vilified any of those who tried to reveal it. https://t.co/DVFbMCz7y8 — Chris Parry (@DrChrisParry) March 2, 2023

I’ve never heard a comedian try to explain himself out of a corner more than this hack right here. https://t.co/kIWgTULDVJ — Teri (@whatdontweno) March 2, 2023

They could take the L and admit they were wrong to push the propaganda, but that’s obviously not going to happen.

***

Related:

Late-night lib luminaries try to save face over lab leak with … BS narrative on Dept. of Energy

Jimmy Kimmel was so upset over Elon Musk’s pronouns joke that he replied with a pronouns joke

Jimmy Kimmel is now making campaign commercials to prove that he’s not funny

Jimmy Kimmel threw President Biden a ‘cut to commercial’ lifeline during last night’s disastrous interview

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.