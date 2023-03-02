The Department of Energy and the Director of the FBI are among government entities that have acknowledged the likelihood that the COVID-19 virus came from a lab in China, which is something former President Trump said from the start.

However, it’s apparent some talking points have gone out. One example of that is how the panel of “The View” decided to spin the news. Check out this desperate framing:

The hot new spin is basically “Trump was right but here’s why that makes him a bad person.”

Not to be outdone, Jimmy Kimmel took a very similar approach. It’s almost as if a memo has gone out:

Did Chairman Xi write that for Kimmel?

So much of late-night “comedy” is just water-carrying on behalf of the Democrats.

They could take the L and admit they were wrong to push the propaganda, but that’s obviously not going to happen.

