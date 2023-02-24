This week Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was happy to announce (from what looks like a South Park backdrop) that in the “coming months” the U.S. expects to send $10 billion in aid to Ukraine:

In the shorter term, Jake Sullivan said Biden will be sending $2 billion in security assistance:

From Reuters:

The United States will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

“We’re going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield,” Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event, where he announced the additional aid.

He said the Group of Seven (G7) nations will announce on Friday a new round of sanctions that will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on CBS Mornings and said that taxpayers have been incredibly generous:

“We have to make sure that we’re using their [taxpayers’] money wisely”? That’s a laugh because Democrats and some Republicans have opposed attempts from Rand Paul and others to have tight oversight over what happens to the aid sent to Ukraine. As for the taxpayers’ incredible generosity, they haven’t really had much of a say in it:

That’s not a bad idea! Though it might not get past the expanded IRS.

***

