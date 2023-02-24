This week Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was happy to announce (from what looks like a South Park backdrop) that in the “coming months” the U.S. expects to send $10 billion in aid to Ukraine:

JANET YELLEN: "In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/EgNaPqVhgQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 23, 2023

In the shorter term, Jake Sullivan said Biden will be sending $2 billion in security assistance:

The United States will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said https://t.co/sbsZA8nN9d — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2023

From Reuters:

The United States will provide Ukraine an additional $2 billion in security assistance, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. “We’re going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield,” Sullivan said at a CNN town hall event, where he announced the additional aid. He said the Group of Seven (G7) nations will announce on Friday a new round of sanctions that will include countries that are trying to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of Ukraine-related sanctions on Moscow.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on CBS Mornings and said that taxpayers have been incredibly generous:

Nate Burleson asks Antony Blinken why, during a time of financial strain for so many Americans, so much money is being spent on Ukraine. Blinken remarks that the American taxpayer has been "incredibly generous" pic.twitter.com/moNZXq02yF — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) February 24, 2023

“We have to make sure that we’re using their [taxpayers’] money wisely”? That’s a laugh because Democrats and some Republicans have opposed attempts from Rand Paul and others to have tight oversight over what happens to the aid sent to Ukraine. As for the taxpayers’ incredible generosity, they haven’t really had much of a say in it:

"Generous" implies that we gave willingly. We didn't. https://t.co/EyG68SMbt8 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 24, 2023

No the government has been extremely generous. Not one of them asked us if this ok. — cccklc1989 (@Koceancomcastn1) February 24, 2023

Is it really “generosity” when you’re having to do it against your will? — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) February 24, 2023

I plan on claiming Ukraine as a dependent on my taxes this year. — Jewish Space Laser Technician (@BigTParker) February 24, 2023

That’s not a bad idea! Though it might not get past the expanded IRS.

