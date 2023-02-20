Tonight CBS News will be streaming a forum featuring what they call “election deniers,” but you’ll notice that the time frame is isolated:

Tomorrow, @CBSNews will stream a focus group from @Cronkite_ASU in Phoenix with 15 “election deniers” and 4 election experts. The insights are fascinating, and a wake-up call about the state of our democracy. Watch Red & Blue with @MajorCBS at 5pm ET on https://t.co/omD99uIFS6 pic.twitter.com/wVTBJVYkiB — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 19, 2023

Tune into @CBSNews tonight to hear ordinary voters explain why they believe Trump won in 2020, and tell election experts @GASecOfState, @BillGatesAZ, and @BeckerDavidJ in-person about it. It'll be streamed at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, and 9pm ET on Red & Blue, hosted by @MajorCBS. https://t.co/dIg4uAcC5T — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 20, 2023

You can be pretty sure who won’t be included among “election deniers”:

Is Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams going to be there too you f’ing hack? — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) February 20, 2023

Hillary is going to be there?? — New Jersey Gridlock 🥊 (@JerseyGridlock) February 20, 2023

There’s a reason CBS News is isolating the “election denier” focus to only 2020. It’s so as to avoid feeling compelled to cover Dems such as Hillary Clinton:

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.” — Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/aevcqOXS6z — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 10, 2022

And you know all about Stacey Abrams claims about the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. But nope, the media would rather not include these Dems on their list of dangerous “election deniers.”

Hmmm…. election deniers? Are you including Hillary Clinton and Hakeem Jeffries in your panel? — voice of reason (@voiceof69411777) February 20, 2023

Or Jamie Raskin?

You built this, Frank. Still waiting on that focus group with the Hillary Clinton voters….. https://t.co/o29kyXgdcK — Mom,Veteran,Consumer (@Nikluk) February 20, 2023

I hope that they will be interviewing Hillary, Stacey Abrams and Al Gore. — AliceinOH (@MaliceinOH) February 20, 2023

What did the election deniers Hillary Clinton and Stacy Abrams have to say? 🤔 — scottie morey (@scottiemorey) February 20, 2023

Looking forward to seeing a focus group that features these “election deniers.” Hillary Clinton

Kamala Harris

Hakeem Jeffries

Stacey Abrams

Al Gore

Jamie Raskin

Bernie Sanders

Jerry Nadler

Maxine Waters — Savannah Jocko's Bunny (@BasedSavannah) February 20, 2023

Don’t hold your breath!

