Tonight CBS News will be streaming a forum featuring what they call “election deniers,” but you’ll notice that the time frame is isolated:

You can be pretty sure who won’t be included among “election deniers”:

There’s a reason CBS News is isolating the “election denier” focus to only 2020. It’s so as to avoid feeling compelled to cover Dems such as Hillary Clinton:

And you know all about Stacey Abrams claims about the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. But nope, the media would rather not include these Dems on their list of dangerous “election deniers.”

Or Jamie Raskin?

Don’t hold your breath!

