Today it was announced that the Justice Department has formally dropped the case against Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz:

BREAKING: DOJ formally decides not to charge Congressman Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe. Prosecutors have been informing witnesses today of final decision by DOJ leadership after investigators recommended not moving forward back in the fall. More to come on @CNN — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) February 15, 2023

From colleague Kelly Phares. Office of GOP FL Rep Matt Gaetz: The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 15, 2023

DOJ has just done incalculable damage to its credibility in the last several years. “The Justice Department has ended its investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz without bringing charges” https://t.co/krFX3svzIx — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 15, 2023

From CNBC:

The Department of Justice has decided not to criminally charge Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the agency’s two-year probe of alleged sex trafficking, his lawyers said Wednesday. The DOJ’s decision was not a surprise, as nearly two years had passed without prosecutors filing charges against Gaetz, despite obtaining cooperation in their probe from his former friend, disgraced Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg. “We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz’s lawyers Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement to CNBC.

You knew that would bring with it some meltdowns, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that even though the DOJ has dropped the case against Gaetz, he’s still guilty in the court of media hot takes of being a “sick puppy” and more:

MSNBC's @NicolleDWallace: Despite DoJ dropping case against @RepMattGaetz, he's still "a sick puppy," a "villainous, loathsome creature" pic.twitter.com/cWeAfpa9Cx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2023

The lefty media’s NOT going to handle this well.

So basically another meltdown day for @NicolleDWallace! I’m here for her meltdown 🍿 — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) February 15, 2023

Even when no charges are dropped against you, you are still the thing they accused you of… — Crypto Poker Player (@JamesWi41139448) February 15, 2023

Of course! Same goes for Trump.

She is describing herself. https://t.co/kfLIKCRv7w — Karen, but not a Karen (@KPBeachGirl) February 15, 2023

Self-awareness isn’t a mainstream media strong suit.

