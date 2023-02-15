Today it was announced that the Justice Department has formally dropped the case against Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz:

From CNBC:

The Department of Justice has decided not to criminally charge Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in the agency’s two-year probe of alleged sex trafficking, his lawyers said Wednesday.

The DOJ’s decision was not a surprise, as nearly two years had passed without prosecutors filing charges against Gaetz, despite obtaining cooperation in their probe from his former friend, disgraced Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz’s lawyers Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement to CNBC.

You knew that would bring with it some meltdowns, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that even though the DOJ has dropped the case against Gaetz, he’s still guilty in the court of media hot takes of being a “sick puppy” and more:

The lefty media’s NOT going to handle this well.

Of course! Same goes for Trump.

Self-awareness isn’t a mainstream media strong suit.

