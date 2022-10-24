The midterm elections are only 15 days away and, for some reason, we’re already sensing narratives being crafted just in case because it appears increasingly likely the Democrats will lose control of the House and/or Senate.

Remember in November of 2020 when the side cheering Biden’s win declared it to be the “most secure election in the history of the Republic” and whatnot? MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace seems to be anticipating some election shenanigans this time around, just coincidentally as the GOP is expected to make big gains, and has asked a question:

Nicolle Wallace: “Do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?" pic.twitter.com/Qc22lcsTt7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2022

What will constitute a need for increased “monitoring” of US elections? If the Republicans make big gains in the midterms in a couple of weeks, we’ll have an answer.

So, the solution to stop Republicans from being elected is to literally ask foreign countries to interfere with our elections. Got it 😂 — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@Mr_Jones_tm) October 24, 2022

If the people Democrats call “election deniers” are wrong because all elections are totally on the up-and-up, why would Wallace think it might be necessary to have outside help to “monitor” them? Or are the alleged elections shenanigans only a real problem when Democrats are making the claim (see 2016’s presidential election or the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election).

@NicolleDWallace wants ACTUAL foreign interference in our elections. https://t.co/sUJGgYVd4R — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 24, 2022

Sure sounds like it!

Right? Isn’t casting doubt about elections a grave threat to democracy?

My god, Nicole Wallace has had some incredibly stupid takes, but this might be near the top of the list https://t.co/AMyOs0UAX2 — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) October 24, 2022

It’s up there, that’s for sure.

Foreign interference is a good thing. 🤷‍♂️ — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) October 24, 2022

Make questioning elections great again. Means the Dems are about to get tsunamied in midterms. https://t.co/TJIW1F1Ihr — James Swick (@jamesbswick) October 24, 2022

The excuses and reactions are already being lined up. Pass the popcorn.

With a chiron for Chinese spying….media is hillarious. https://t.co/0vtJycEF8b — meangeneone (@meangeneone1) October 24, 2022

::Rep. Eric Swalwell quietly whistles and slowly backs out of the room::

