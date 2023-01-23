As you know, there was a “fiery but mostly peaceful protest” in Atlanta last night, and six people were arrested:

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly. The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

Other than being Antifa, all of those who were arrested had something in common: NONE of them were from Atlanta, and only one was even from Georgia:

Not a single Antifa rioter arrested in Atlanta last night is from Atlanta 5 out of 6 are from out of state pic.twitter.com/WsExV1sThO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2023

If the media’s looking for an angle, a good one has been pointed out:

Hard not to notice that all of these people are White and from somewhere other than Atlanta, but chose to travel to a predominantly minority neighborhood to wreak havoc while also demanding less policing for those who actually live there. https://t.co/oNtwluNYIv — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 23, 2023

As is often the case, at least one of the rioters arrested is from an affluent family and doesn’t live anywhere near the area where he was causing trouble:

BREAKING: One of the suspects arrested at the Atlanta attack by #Antifa is Francis Carroll, who was out on bail for domestic terrorism from an arrest last month at the autonomous zone. He's been charged w/terrorism again, arson & more. He's from a multi-millionaire Maine family. https://t.co/djeVljbXi6 pic.twitter.com/Oa9h3BR0UZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2023

Weekend Warriors are always Wealthy. — Corin Nemec (@imcorinnemec) January 22, 2023

More spoiled trust fund babies with nothing better to do. Not too many working class at these things, wonder why🤔 — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) January 22, 2023

At least Atlanta didn’t roll out the welcome wagon for these rioters like the local leadership tends to do in places like Portland.

