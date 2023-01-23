As you know, there was a “fiery but mostly peaceful protest” in Atlanta last night, and six people were arrested:

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

Other than being Antifa, all of those who were arrested had something in common: NONE of them were from Atlanta, and only one was even from Georgia:

If the media’s looking for an angle, a good one has been pointed out:

As is often the case, at least one of the rioters arrested is from an affluent family and doesn’t live anywhere near the area where he was causing trouble:

At least Atlanta didn’t roll out the welcome wagon for these rioters like the local leadership tends to do in places like Portland.

