The White House has avoided questions about visitor logs at President Biden’s home in Delaware where classified documents were found in the garage next to his Corvette as well as in a couple of other locations at the house and at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, DC.

A few days ago CNN reported that a Secret Service spokesman said that they do not maintain visitor logs at President Biden’s Delaware home:

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the US Secret Service, said the agency also does not independently maintain visitor logs for Biden’s home in Wilmington. The agency provides security for the property, and screens visitors before they arrive to Biden’s home, but does not maintain records of those visitors. Biden and his staff determine who is permitted onto the property. Guglielmi said the Secret Service does not independently maintain visitor logs at the Wilmington home because it is a “private residence.”

It seems that a pivot has taken place:

Wel, of course. Everyone who enters a USSS protected zone has to provide passport/ID in advance. Criminal history checks are routinely conducted on visitors. There is a record even if it’s not called a public log. It must become public. https://t.co/r9wPoNHlhS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 19, 2023

From the New York Post:

But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source as promising that “the Secret Service is prepared to provide available background information on vetted guests to Biden’s residence if requested by Congress.”

We’re pretty sure that some House Republicans will be seeking out those records.

Of course they do. Why the coverup.? https://t.co/xSQ2XtPzCi — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) January 19, 2023

There was never any possibility that the Secret Service does not keep track of who goes on a president’s property.

When we were invited to a meeting with a President at a private home in Lake Forest, the Secret Service called both of us to get our personal info: passport #, DL #, homes over the last ten years, military experience, personal questions. Very thorough. An hour later given the OK. — Michael Ledwith (@ledwith_michael) January 19, 2023

At the next White House presser Karine Jean-Pierre with either dodge questions about this or claim that Republicans who want to see the logs are violating Biden’s privacy.

It’ll be interesting to see who gained access to the property where Hunter Biden lived for a time and President Biden was keeping some classified documents.

