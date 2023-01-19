Former Republican Rep. and current CNN contributor Adam Kinzinger has a petition designed to get New York Rep. George Santos to resign for being a “pathological liar”:

Kinzinger kicked off an online petition on Thursday, the same day Santos appeared on the podcast “War Room: Pandemic” with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. During the podcast, Santos said he will resign if more than 142,000 people — the number of people who voted to elect him during the November midterms — call for him to step down. “On January 12, 2023, disgraced pathological liar and brand new Congressman George Santos promised Matt Gaetz (and the rest of us) that he would resign if 142,000 people signed a petition asking him to do so — the same number of votes he received in November,” the petition on Kinzinger’s Country First website read. “We’re happy to deliver them to his office!”

The Democrats will agree with that, and Karine Jean-Pierre clearly thinks that’s what should happen:

BREAKING: @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre indicates George Santos should resign or Republicans should push him out over his many lies. "It's up to the Republican conference who have to decide what they owe the American people". Here are also President Biden's lies. Your reaction! pic.twitter.com/8Vz5bJ0sny — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 19, 2023

Considering who Jean-Pierre works for, she’s tossing around stones in a glass house.

In this video compilation by way of Grabien News founder Tom Elliott, we can see that the Dems have their own serial liar and embellisher, and he’s been in politics for decades:

SUPERCUT! Please meet President George Santos pic.twitter.com/uVWSGwdu9T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2023

Biden’s stamina for telling untruths is unmatched in the last several decades in DC.

As usual, it’s “D”ifferent this time.

A total embarrassment — 🇺🇸dpadams6🇺🇸 (@dpadams6) January 19, 2023

Embellisher In Chief pic.twitter.com/mDrsFUqM6l — John Nero (@realjohnnynero) January 19, 2023

Not a joke…true story… — Cornpop (@VinnyGolf) January 19, 2023

The moral of the story?

The good news for Santos is that if he sticks around in politics long enough he can eventually become president https://t.co/cMZg5j3rnR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 19, 2023

Bingo!

