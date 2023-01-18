It’s clear that there’s no longer much concern about “saying the quiet part out loud” for many of those gathered in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Take United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as an example of a WEF-goer who is no longer afraid to come across like a Bond villain with this advice to world leaders and politicians:

WEF – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Tells politicians to make unpopular decisions today because it will be essential in the shaping of public opinion itself in the future. He means ignore the voters, make them bend to your will. pic.twitter.com/Gyf3q2FmFO — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) January 18, 2023

BREAKING: @UN Secretary General, Speaking At The 2023 @wef Conference, Tells

World Leaders & Politicians To Ignore Their Citizens & Voters & Instead "Make Unpopular Decisions Today" Because You Know Better Whats Best For The Masses. pic.twitter.com/g2FDwUQYzw — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) January 18, 2023

Well, there it is!

That consent of the governed stuff is sooooo overrated. https://t.co/CRTS5ofMgW — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 18, 2023

That's just the quiet part out loud, they're doing it already. Maybe we should have thought this through decades ago. If a government gets powerful enough, it no longer has to pretend it owes you anything. You're now a subject, not a citizen. — HJGTweet (@HjgTweet) January 18, 2023

They are just so open about it. https://t.co/B4yR5brzxU — Gigi (@mulethistle) January 18, 2023

Because they don’t think there’s anything “regular people” can (or will) do about it. Prove them wrong.

***

Related:

John Kerry at WEF says key to reaching climate goals is money, money, money

Brian Stelter moderating panel of ‘fascists’ on ‘disinformation’ at WEF accidentally total comedy GOLD

This WEF video from 2018 predicts that by 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!