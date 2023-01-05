Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, but after ten rounds of votes that leadership position is still open.

On Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated Trump to be the new Speaker, but as of now, that suggestion hasn’t caught on with enough House members.

However, over on Truth Social, Trump helpfully provided a preview of what the scene might look like if he were to be the next Speaker of the House.

Dare to dream:

LOL!

Trump just posted this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mgHeVqlT5k — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) January 5, 2023

It would be epic. I’m all for it. — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) January 5, 2023

Hey, at this point, bring it on.

***

